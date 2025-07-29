ODM affirms 'unity of purpose' amid fallout over pact with Ruto's government

ODM officials, including Party Leader Raila Odinga, Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and Chairperson Gladys Wanga, address a press conference in Nairobi on July 29. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has declared internal unity and renewed its commitment to the national agenda, following public criticism by Secretary General Edwin Sifuna over the party’s pact with President William Ruto’s government.

On Monday, July 29, the party’s Central Committee, chaired by Party Leader Raila Odinga, met in Nairobi and endorsed continued cooperation with the Kenya Kwanza administration, framing the alliance as key to national stability and dialogue.

“The party supports the position of Party Leader Raila Odinga to work with the Kenya Kwanza administration to stabilise the country and create an enabling environment for Kenyans to address their concerns through democratic and constitutional means,” observed Sifuna.

To drive the 10-point agenda outlined in the memorandum of understanding (MoU), the committee announced plans to form a joint technical team with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The team, which was already provided for in the MoU, has been missing, delaying progress.

The agenda includes implementing the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report, defending constitutional freedoms, addressing youth concerns and upholding accountability in public spending.

The committee also backed Odinga’s earlier proposal to increase county funding from Sh 415 billion to a minimum of Sh 450 billion.

It demanded the full unbundling of devolved functions, with matching resources.

ODM also threw its weight behind calls for a national conference focused on youth, and said it would proceed with grassroots elections and the ODM at 20 celebrations as part of internal restructuring.

“While the members arrived here with different viewpoints on many issues, the committee brokered an unbreakable unity of purpose and a single-minded focus on ensuring that ODM continues to serve the people and the country,” Sifuna noted.

But the unity declaration comes as rifts deepen within ODM ranks, particularly in the Western region, where leaders remain split over the pact with the government.

Sifuna had earlier accused UDA of failing to honour the MoU and urged ODM to walk away from the arrangement. The remarks drew sharp reactions from allies of Odinga, some of whom described Sifuna’s position as personal and contrary to the party line.

Odinga, speaking in Kakamega, defended Sifuna’s right to express his views.

“It is not a must for people to have the same opinion, and we must defend the right to speak. If Sifuna has spoken, he has the right to do so, and if one feels they have a different opinion, they should be free to say it. That is democracy,” explained Odinga.

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa, who leads a faction of ODM leaders supporting the broad-based government, dismissed Sifuna’s remarks.

“Raila is very clear on the broad-based government. His stand is that ODM is in a broad-based government. Sifuna’s remarks are personal and not the position of the party,” stated Barasa.

Lugari MP Nabii Nabwera, also allied to the pro-pact camp, warned against abandoning the partnership with Ruto, saying the region was already benefiting.

“Ruto has given us Wycliffe Oparanya as a CS. We have no grudge to hold against Ruto. Since independence, the Luhya and Luo communities have been one. We are against hypocrisy,” he remarked. “If those who signed the MoU are against it, we cannot allow ourselves to be taken in circles.”

Ikolomani MP Benard Shinali said ongoing projects in the region, including road upgrades and airstrip maintenance, were signs that staying in government was paying off.

“As Kakamega people and the Western region, we cannot be stupid to start singing a different tune from the one we have. We are in the government to secure developments,” he observed. “Although ODM allows everyone to air their opinion, it should not bring confusion to the party position as espoused by the party leader.”

Still, allies of Sifuna pushed back against what they described as attempts to silence him. Budalang’i MP Raphael Wanjala and ODM Deputy Party Leader Godfrey Osotsi warned that failure to protect the Secretary General could trigger a rebellion.

“We will not sit back and watch Sifuna be sacrificed for telling the truth. If the party cannot protect its Secretary General, then some of us will have to reconsider our position in ODM,” warned Wanjala.

The infighting has exposed ODM’s fragile balance between loyalty to its leader and internal dissent. With regional leaders now pulling in different directions, the party faces growing pressure to clarify its future in the broad-based government.