Malala accuses Raila Odinga of betrayal

Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala during an interview on Spice FM on July 15, 2025. [ Spice FM]

Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala has accused ODM leader Raila Odinga of abandoning the party’s constitutional duty by aligning with the government, leaving citizens without credible oversight.

Speaking on Spice FM on Tuesday, July 15, Malala claimed Kenya is facing a dangerous leadership vacuum following what he described as a “political merger” between President William Ruto and Odinga through the ongoing broad-based national dialogue.

“You cannot be in government and still claim to speak for the people,” said Malala. “Once you’re part of the regime, you become complicit in its failures.”

According to Malala, the 2010 Constitution envisioned a balance between government and opposition, but that structure has now collapsed.

“The drafters were futuristic. They knew we needed checks and balances,” he said. “But today, the opposition is in bed with the government.”

“I am proud to be Kenyan, but politically speaking, we are not at a good place,” he added; “Our country is at its lowest since independence. Government officials are perforating the very Constitution they swore to protect.”

Malala dismissed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between ODM and UDA as void, claiming it would not hold. He alleged that Raila Odinga has repeatedly sought government entry without accountability.

“From the handshake, BBI, and now this dialogue, it’s all about getting into power through backdoor deals,” he said.

He also criticised Parliament, arguing it has become a rubber stamp for the Executive. “If all 290 MPs and 47 Women Reps are doing the Executive’s bidding, that’s dictatorship."

The DCP deputy party leader also warned that unless the constitutional order is restored, Kenyans will continue to resist through civic movements.

“What we are witnessing is a tribeless, leaderless uprising,” he said. “Power belongs to the people, and in 2027, they will reclaim it.”