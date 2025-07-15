×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Malala accuses Raila Odinga of betrayal

By Daren Kosgei | Jul. 15, 2025
Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala during an interview on Spice FM on July 15, 2025. [ Spice FM]

Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala has accused ODM leader Raila Odinga of abandoning the party’s constitutional duty by aligning with the government, leaving citizens without credible oversight.

Speaking on Spice FM on Tuesday, July 15, Malala claimed Kenya is facing a dangerous leadership vacuum following what he described as a “political merger” between President William Ruto and Odinga through the ongoing broad-based national dialogue.

“You cannot be in government and still claim to speak for the people,” said Malala. “Once you’re part of the regime, you become complicit in its failures.”

According to Malala, the 2010 Constitution envisioned a balance between government and opposition, but that structure has now collapsed.

“The drafters were futuristic. They knew we needed checks and balances,” he said. “But today, the opposition is in bed with the government.”

“I am proud to be Kenyan, but politically speaking, we are not at a good place,” he added; “Our country is at its lowest since independence. Government officials are perforating the very Constitution they swore to protect.”

Malala dismissed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between ODM and UDA as void, claiming it would not hold. He alleged that Raila Odinga has repeatedly sought government entry without accountability.

“From the handshake, BBI, and now this dialogue, it’s all about getting into power through backdoor deals,” he said.

He also criticised Parliament, arguing it has become a rubber stamp for the Executive. “If all 290 MPs and 47 Women Reps are doing the Executive’s bidding, that’s dictatorship." 

The DCP deputy party leader also warned that unless the constitutional order is restored, Kenyans will continue to resist through civic movements.

“What we are witnessing is a tribeless, leaderless uprising,” he said. “Power belongs to the people, and in 2027, they will reclaim it.”

Related Topics

Cleophas Malala ODM Leader Raila Odinga National Dialogue Broad-Based Government
.

Latest Stories

Tony Gachoka: State has lost its moral authority
Tony Gachoka: State has lost its moral authority
Politics
By Beatrice Makokha
32 mins ago
Lugari MP faults parents over child neglect amid grooming scandal
National
By Ronald Kipruto
48 mins ago
Barcelona Star Lamine Yamal faces probe over dwarf performers at birthday party
Europe
By AFP
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Aldrine Kibet: From dusty roads of Poror to alluring streets of La Liga
By Kipsang Joseph and Washington Onyango 4 hrs ago
Aldrine Kibet: From dusty roads of Poror to alluring streets of La Liga
Pattni loses Sh10 billion land case to ex-spy chief Kanyotu's family
By Kamau Muthoni 5 hrs ago
Pattni loses Sh10 billion land case to ex-spy chief Kanyotu's family
Why local firms shy away from innovation
By Graham Kajilwa 5 hrs ago
Why local firms shy away from innovation
Muzzled by state: Father torn between grieving daughter aloud and duty
By Amos Kiarie 5 hrs ago
Muzzled by state: Father torn between grieving daughter aloud and duty
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved