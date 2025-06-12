The Standard

DIG will step down if named in Ojwang's death, Kanja tells MPs

By Mike Kihaki | Jun. 12, 2025
IG Police Douglas Kanja, DCI Director Mohamed Amin and DIG Gilbert Masengeli before the National Assembly's Internal Security Committe on June 12, 2025 [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has said that any officer implicated in the death of Albert Ojwang, including the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), must step aside.

Appearing before a parliamentary committee alongside Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin, the IG said that no one will be shielded from accountability.

“Any person whose name will be mentioned as having played any role in the death of Albert Ojwang must record their statement. If the DIG is going to be mentioned, then on that basis, he will have to step aside to allow the completion of the investigation,” Kanja said.

Kanja said the initial report from police indicated that the suspect had banged his head against a wall while in custody, a claim that has since been demystified.

“The primary report we received on Sunday indicated that the suspect had hit his head on the walls. And based on that, the first  statement issued was drawn from that information,” he said.

“But why would an officer coil such a narrative? That’s why the DCI has mentioned the OCS Talam as the main suspect.”

Amin noted that the Central Police Station OCS, identified as Talam, should be treated with “a lot of suspicion.”

“I have not said that he is an accused person, but whatever utterances the OCS is making, we should treat with a bit of suspension,” he said.

But according to a report dated June 8, a medical officer at Mbagathi detailed the condition in which Ojwang’ was brought in.

“On examination, he was unresponsive, no spontaneous breathing, no cardiac activity, entire body was cold, swollen face, multiple bruises, and had bruises on lips. The patient was brought in dead, and a notification of death form was filled out. Police were advised to report to Kenyatta Police Station and City Mortuary thereafter.”

DCI chief Amin added that the IPOA has taken lead on the investigation, following a directive from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. “Under normal circumstances, we may not conduct parallel investigations. There was also a court ruling giving IPOA an inclusive mandate to investigate matters relating to police conduct,” he said.

Both IG Kanja and Amin said they would be visiting Ojwang’s family to offer condolences.

“The investigation is being conducted by the IPOA, who will tell us why this murder was committed or what the motive was for doing this. All of us are looking up to getting those answers,” said Kanja.

Related Topics

IG Of Police Douglas Kanja MPs Grill IG Kanja DCI Director Mohammed Amin IG Kanja on Albert Ojwang Death
.

Latest Stories

DEVELOPING: Two vehicles torched as protests escalate in CBD
DEVELOPING: Two vehicles torched as protests escalate in CBD
National
By Denis Omondi
9 mins ago
Director Trevor sends love to Nasra after she quit role at content creators association
Entertainment
By Manuel Ntoyai
14 mins ago
Atitio banks on 53 years' experience ahead of KCB East Africa Golf Tour in Kisumu
Golf
By Washington Onyango
18 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Buying land? Steps to beating fraudsters at their own game
By Amos Kiarie 4 hrs ago
Buying land? Steps to beating fraudsters at their own game
Killer squad boss? Officers linked to Lagat stormed Standard Group before Ojwang murder
By Francis Ontomwa 7 hrs ago
Killer squad boss? Officers linked to Lagat stormed Standard Group before Ojwang murder
Eliud Lagat: Bomb expert entrusted with police reforms
By Hudson Gumbihi 7 hrs ago
Eliud Lagat: Bomb expert entrusted with police reforms
Revealed: State House spent Sh5.6b on salaries, travels and hospitality in nine months
By Edwin Nyarangi 1 day ago
Revealed: State House spent Sh5.6b on salaries, travels and hospitality in nine months
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved