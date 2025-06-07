Four Dead, five injured after gold mine collapses in West Pokot

Ongoing rescue mission at Karon Village, West Pokot County, where four people died after a gold mine pit collapsed on Saturday morning. [ Irissheel Shanzu]

Four people have been confirmed dead and five others injured after a gold mine collapsed early Saturday morning at Karon village in West Pokot County.

Confirming the incident, West Pokot sub county Deputy County Commissioner Wycliffe Munanda said the miners had entered the pit around 3:00 a.m. when the pit caved in, burying them under the debris.

“Nine people were inside the pit when it caved in. The five who were injured have been taken to Kapenguria County Referral Hospital for treatment, while the bodies of the four deceased three males and one female have been moved to the hospital’s mortuary for post-mortem,” said Munanda.

He explained that the miners had returned to the site at night using picks and hoes, unaware that the soil had become loose after excavators had dug the pit during the day.

“They used manual tools at night not knowing the ground was unstable. We have accounted for all the individuals who were trapped. No one is missing,” Munanda added.

The incident has sparked concerns over safety measures and mining activities in the region.

West Pokot County Commissioner Abdullahi Khalif condemned a section of local leaders for allegedly inciting residents against police officers who had responded to the emergency.

“Some leaders are misguiding the public and inciting them against law enforcement. The issue of mining must be approached carefully, and leaders must understand the laws and regulations governing mining operations,” Khalif said.

He assured residents that the national government is actively working to resolve the ongoing mining challenges.

“I’m in communication with the relevant ministry, and before the end of the month, officials will visit the county to address mining-related concerns,” he stated.

West Pokot Governor Simon Kachapin expressed his sorrow over the incident, extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and calling for urgent action to improve safety in mining areas.

“This is a painful moment for our county. I send my sincere sympathies to the families of those who lost their lives and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. We must work together to ensure such tragedies are prevented in future by enforcing safety regulations and protecting the lives of our people,” said Governor Kachapin.

Pokot South MP David Pkosing also expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and criticized fellow leaders whom he accused of sabotaging safe mining efforts.

“It’s a tragedy. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost loved ones” said Pkosing. “Just last week, careless politicians chased away machines that were being used to mine gold safely in Turkwel. These same families are forced to look for daily bread in unsafe conditions because those politicians offer no alternatives.”

Pkosing blamed the political interference for the fatal incident, saying, “If the machines had been allowed to operate, those who died would still be alive today. Shame on those irresponsible leaders. Now people can see their real intentions.”

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to enforcing safety and legal compliance in the region’s mining sector to prevent further tragedies.