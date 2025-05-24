Standard Group's Zubeida Kananu re-elected as Editors Guild president

KTN News Anchor and President of the Kenya Editors Guild Zubeida Kananu. [Standard, Kanyiri Wahito]

The Standard Group journalist Zubeida Kananu has been re-elected Kenya Editors' Guild president.

Zubeida will serve as the President for a final two-year term and will be to be deputised by Francis Openda.

Kananu during her campaign banked on her first-term achievements which included securing a landmark court ruling protecting independent media advertising, settling outstanding bills, enhancing financial stability, and signing key memoranda of understanding.

If re-elected, she hoped to deepen strategic partnerships, finalise the guild’s sexual harassment and last respect policies, and improve journalists’ safety.

Voting was conducted in accordance with the KEG Constitution of 2023 and the Elections Policy Guidelines issued in March 2025.

While the presidency was the most contested seat, council member positions for Radio and Academia will were also elected. Seats for Television, Print, Online, and the Vice President positions went unopposed.

Other winners include deputy president Francis Openda, television representative Millicent Awuor, print Linda Bach, online/digital Kenfrey Kiberenge, and academia Julius Bosire radio Agnes Mwangangi.

Also; trustees Martin Masai, Ruth Nesoba, Mbugua Ng'ang'a.