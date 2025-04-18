Modeling contest turns chaotic as Oparanyas lover Mary Biketi targeted in Kitale

Mary Biketi, Director of the Biketi Foundation, addresses journalists at Kitale Police Headquarters after recording her statement. [Martin Ndiema]

Chaos erupted at the Kitale Museum on Friday afternoon as a modelling competition, the brainchild of Mary Biketi, was violently disrupted by over 50 armed youths. The unexpected intrusion brought the event, poised to showcase young local talent, to a screeching halt.

The incident unfolded moments after Biketi, the driving force behind the Mary Biketi Foundation, had taken her seat, just before the young aspiring models were set to grace the stage. According to eyewitness accounts, the attackers, believed to have originated from a nearby informal settlement on the outskirts of Kitale town, stormed the venue with aggressive demands for money directed at Biketi.

"They came in shouting 'hatujapangwa', they hadn't been organised. They first went for Kobi, and then Jerry, who was handling security affairs. Everyone else just scattered, trying to get away." Recounted a shaken eyewitness.

The ensuing pandemonium saw Biketi's vehicle sustain damage, with its rear window smashed. Tragically, two young female models reportedly suffered minor injuries amidst the chaos and had their mobile phones stolen.

Security personnel swiftly moved to evacuate Biketi, the founder of the foundation, from the volatile scene. She, along with other witnesses, has since provided statements to the authorities at the Kitale Police Headquarters.

Visibly distressed in the aftermath, Biketi strongly condemned the attack.

"This is truly unfortunate. What happened today is unacceptable and should never occur again in Trans Nzoia. Our event was purely about uplifting young people. The foundation's core mission is to support the less privileged. There is absolutely no political agenda behind our work." She stated.

Biketi explained that the competition was designed to identify and nurture young ambassadors who would further the foundation's humanitarian endeavours.

Peninah Makambi, the Coordinator of the foundation, echoed Biketi's sentiments, labelling the attack as "barbaric", emphasising the need for accountability.

"We demand an immediate and thorough investigation, and all those involved must be brought to justice," Makambi asserted.

Morgan Chesoni and Ali Mukwana, both closely associated with the foundation's work, affirmed that this act of violence would not deter their commitment. "We will not be intimidated," Chesoni declared resolutely.

Mukwana issued a strong message to the local youth, urging them to resist manipulation by political elements.

"We are deeply troubled by what we witnessed today. The crucial question now is: Who orchestrated this? Our young people must be vigilant and refuse to be pawns in dirty political games." He said.

Despite the shock and the damage inflicted, the foundation has firmly stated its commitment to peaceful empowerment and its refusal to be cowed by violence.

"Our belief is in peaceful empowerment. This violence only strengthens our resolve to continue our work." Biketi reiterated.

Police investigations into the incident are currently underway.