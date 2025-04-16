Israel urges probe into organ trafficking syndicate involving its citizens

Israel has committed to continue fighting global organ trafficking after it emerged that some Israeli citizens received organs from trafficked foreigners at Eldoret’s Mediheal Hospital.

According to the Embassy of Israel in Nairobi, the country had noted with concern recent media reports of the crimes which go against the Declaration of Istanbul on Organ Trafficking and Transplant whose principles prohibit the outlawed trade.

Israel is a signatory to the declaration.

“We strongly deplore all forms of organ trafficking and other illegal practices that endanger the life and dignity of both donors and recipients,” reads part of the Israeli embassy statement.

“Israeli law enforcement authorities remain vigilant in combating organ trafficking both within the country and in cooperation with international partners. These crimes are taken with utmost seriousness and appropriate legal measures are consistently pursued against those involved,” the statement further stated.

This promise comes in the wake of a Deutsche Welle (DW) investigative report that exposed a global organ trafficking syndicate that has been harvesting kidneys from Kenyans and victims around the world at a fee before reselling to patients in need.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health in Kenya confirmed receiving reports about the trade in July 2023 through the Transplantation Society who got wind of the situation, in part, from Israeli whistleblowers.

“The Ministry of Health received a letter from the Transplantation Society dated 20th July 2023 with concerns over increased Israeli nationals receiving kidney transplants in Kenya,” said Health CS Aden Duale in a statement.

“It further mentioned information from Israeli sources indicating that several kidney transplants involving trafficked foreign kidney donors had taken place specifically at Mediheal Hospital, Eldoret,” he added.

Mediheal Hospital is in the eye of a storm for flouting regulations as accusers claim an organ trafficking ring is operating from the facility, an allegation the hospital has denied.

“Mediheal wishes to categorically state that the facility strictly adheres to the legal guidelines and the procedure of the hospital,” said Mediheal Group of Hospitals Vice President in charge of operations, Maryline Limo on Spice FM on Wednesday, April 16.

Israel has pledged to cooperate with local authorities and urged for a thorough probe into the matter.