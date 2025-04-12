The Standard

Emotional tributes as Raila's bodyguard George Oduor is buried

By Olivia Odhiambo and Isaiah Gwengi | Apr. 12, 2025
President William consoles Mama Caren Auma Oduor the widow of George Nyang’ira Oduor during his funeral service at Ramba High of in Siaya County. [PCS]

Emotions ran high as the body of ODM leader Raila Odinga's bodyguard George Oduor was laid to rest at his home in Rarieda, Siaya.

In flowery tributes, several speakers commended the late George for his loyalty, calm nature, and professionalism. 

Friends, family, colleagues, and politicians who worked closely with George described him as a legend, a man of presence, a gentle giant, and a friend whose death has left them devastated.

His wife, Caren Auma Oduor, described her late husband as a man of quiet strength, always putting others before himself.

"Your journey was full of discipline and sacrifice. I watched you carry so much on your shoulders, and yet you still found time to laugh with the people around you, to check up on me even when you were far away on duty, to make life lighter, even when yours felt heavy," she recalled.

She remembered her husband as loving, present, and deeply caring, a true partner in every sense.

Raila described George as restrained but firm with the crowd, respectful to people, and calm under extreme pressure or provocation.

Raila, who referred to George as one of his sons, said he was someone who was willing to take a bullet for him.

"It is very painful. He worked for Jaramogi briefly but worked for me all these other years. He was trained in South Africa and Israel as a security officer, and he did exemplary well. He was trained in the US as well. He was able to sense trouble. We were so tight, travelled around the world together, almost to five continents," he added.

President William Ruto, in his tribute, recalled benefiting from George's security services.

"He demonstrated confidence as a security officer, showed loyalty and immense competence as a security officer. He was a loyal patriot and very humble," explained the President.

Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi remembered Oduor as a great man, a calm person who turned out to be on high alert.

Emotional tributes as Raila's bodyguard George Oduor is buried
