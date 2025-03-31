The Standard

Interior CS Murkomen blames online hostilities on poor parenting, drugs

By Denis Omondi | 1h ago

Anti-Finance bill protestors match along the streets of Nairobi on June 26, 2024. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen now says drugs and poor parenting are to blame for the increased hostility in online spaces.

In remarks that have created an online storm, Murkomen said the current hostility, especially directed at the state amounts to an abuse of the freedom of expression, adding that it should have limits.

His claims come when politicians, especially those aligned with the government, continue to face harsh criticism from Kenyans on social media.

“Most of the young people who are writing hateful messages on social media are struggling with mental health caused by abuse of drugs and alcohol,” said Murkomen, adding, “People say let the Gen Zs say and do what they want. Let me tell you, freedom without control is dangerous for our society and for our children.”

The former Elgeyo Marakwet Senator said many attempts to pursue some of the trolls end in disappointment as many are always found holed up in the house churning out content and chasing trends.

The CS spoke while addressing congregants of AIC Makutano church, in North Imenti, where he pleaded with parents to offer proper guidance to their children grounded in church teachings.

Murkomen’s sentiments were echoed by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna who earlier on urged Kenyans especially the youth to remain civil and humane in their online criticism against the state.

Speaking at the burial of Elvis Murakana Namanya, the son of Dagoretti North Member of Parliament Beatrice Elachi, in Kajiado last Friday, Sifuna said no leader is perfect and thus anyone can criticise them.

“As leaders, we are not perfect; we make mistakes. I request that when you criticise us, you should never forget that we are all human,” said Sifuna.

Platforms such as X and TikTok have become great avenues for political activism and were instrumental during the June 25, 2024, anti-government protests that shook President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza administration.

Those critical of the regime have, in the past, used AI tools to generate photos of leaders in coffins as they express their dissent on various issues.

However, a section of Kenyans has faulted CS Murkomen for reducing complex challenges facing Kenyan youth to drug problems and ‘bad’ parenting.

Former Independent and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner Roselyn Akombe said:

“Parents like me have no interest in 'controlling' the Gen Zs in our homes. They are tax-paying, job searching or working adults who have minds of their own. Let’s stop infantilising youth.

