Show of might: Kindiki, Gachagua over who can pull crowds in 'murima'

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki at his Irunduni home in Tharaka Nithi, where he hosted a meeting of 10,000 grassroots leaders including MCAs, former MCAs, from Meru, Embu and Tharaka Nithi on February 28,2025.[ Phares Mutembei]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has fired back at his predecessor Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of disrespect and incitement.

A seemingly vexed Prof Kindiki yesterday convened a consultative development forum at his Irunduni home in Tharaka Nithi where he hosted a meeting of 10,000 grassroots leaders including MCAs, former MCAs, from Meru, Embu and Tharaka Nithi.

Kindiki while announcing that the President William Ruto administration now had enough money to complete all key development projects that had stalled for more than a decade, accused Gachagua of disrespecting other leaders and failing to play his role as the president's principal assistant.

Gachagua had in recent days, including a recent visit in Meru claimed Kindiki was convening meetings at the DP's official residence in Karen to 'lie' to Kenyans.

Gachagua had challenged Kindiki to hold such meetings in Meru, instead of calling people to Nairobi to 'lie' to them.

"They are proud when they convene a meeting of 20 people! He does not know that some of us can convene a meeting of a million people. They should not be disrespectful because we don't want to go that route," said the DP.

"There is no need to call people to Karen. You should come to the ground. What is happening there (DP residence) is pure lies, then you bribe people to listen to your lies," alleged the former Mathira MP who acrimoniously fell out with Ruto, culminating in his impeachment by Parliament.

Gachagua has also been directing his attacks at Ruto who he accused of bad governance and lying to Kenyans.

Prof Kindiki told off Gachagua and accused him of failing in his duties to support the president and lobbying for development projects to benefit the people.

He said Gachagua wasted two years which he could have utilised in working with the president for the development of the country.

He said he and the president were focused on executing their mandate and would not be distracted by attempts to lure them into politicking.

"We have no time. The other wasted two years and now making noise out of government," he said.

Kindiki who also announced that the President will be visiting the region in a few weeks, said he wants to be held accountable by the people who will judge him based on the development projects he brought to the region.

"That is my agenda. I am very busy because I am a man on a mission. Some people want to distract us but I have no time for that."

Kindiki took a swipe at Gachagua who has been convening his own political meetings at his Wamunyoro backyard in Nyeri, accusing him of not respecting them.

"They should not be disrespectful because we don't want to go that route."

He said; "But they should be told to stop that bad behavior. We will not accept it. There are people who are full of pride. They should be told that we are not pushovers."

He said unlike their opponents they were focusing on the things that will ensure Kenyans get the support They need to increase incomes.

"The way we work is different, we do our politics differently."

Kindiki assured the leaders all the stalled projects were now going to be completed, and that the government was focusing on promoting agriculture and other economic activities that would putting more money into Kenyans pockets.

We have the focus, energy and the desire to make sure that we maximise from this Government before the next election because we are critical stakeholders in this Government," he said.

Kindiki said now that Ruto's efforts had borne fruit and the economy had been stabilized, the focus was on supporting Kenyans to earn more from agriculture, fishing and other economic activities.

He said now that the government had money to kick start stalled projects, the focus was completion.

"Once we complete the old ones we will start new ones."

"We are now going to provide the support interventions that will now put more money into the pockets of Kenyans. We are looking at all economic activities that give mwananchi income on a daily basis across the country."

Kindiki said this will be achieved through various interventions which include lowering the cost of inputs and promoting value addition.

"Majority of Kenyans, 90 percent, get their daily bread from agriculture, livestock, fishing and those are the areas where we are concentrating Government money to make sure that we increase production and productivity in incomes to as many people as possible."

He said the collapsed ginneries including Gaitu which supported a market for cotton growers many years ago would be revived.

"We are reviving the ginneries and also reintroducing sunflower which used to be a very important cash crop. It's also an important oil crop, so that we stop importing. Kenya spends half a trillion every year on important of edible oils and other food stuffs."