Juja MP George Koimburi arrested

Juja MP George Koimburi at Mang`u High School tallying centre on May 19, 2021. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested Juja Member of Parliament George Koimburi.

Koimburi was apprehended Tuesday morning outside his home, The Standard has learned.

He is being taken to DCI headquarters on Kiambu Road for questioning.

Kiambu Senator Karungo Thangwa confirmed the arrest but said the reason remains unclear.

Sources said the MP was taken into custody by police officers in a Subaru and a Prado.

This is a developing story and is being updated...