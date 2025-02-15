Ukambani clergy blame community's stagnation on 'bad politics'

African Brotherhood Church Archbisho Rev Timothy Ndambuki during a previous press briefing. [File, Standard]

Church leaders drawn from the lower Eastern region have blamed the current alienation of the Kamba community from mainstream government on a poor approach to politics.

The religious leaders claimed the community’s visibility in key government positions has vanished amid diminishing political influence, which has also negatively affected development in the region.

So bad is the situation, they said, that the community has lost its pride and identity even as numerous development programs remain stalled, greatly negating the trajectory of the region’s economy.

“There is the aspect of self-marginalization of the Kamba community as well as marginalization by other communities on grounds of our political views and affiliations. As the church therefore, we are trying to intervene to undertake our complimentary role as religious leaders,” said the African Brotherhood Church Archbishop, Rev Timothy Ndambuki who read out a joint statement.

He went on. “The reason we have risen as church leaders is because we appreciate the fact that we share the electorate with the same politicians and we must now find a focal point that benefits our people.”

Archbishop Ndambuki said political differences among the region’s political leaders were responsible for the relegation of the community from mainstream politics and general development.

“There is completely no voice from the political class. We call upon the Kamba leaders in politics to come together and have mercy and concern for the people. Unless we build strong muscles politically, our society will continue suffering,” he said.

The calls come even as the community’s political leaders continue to pull in different directions, with Wiper party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka pulling the opposition strings on one side and Labor Cabinet Secretary, Alfred Mutua, leading Kenya Kwanza allied legislators on the other side.

The religious leaders stated that unless the political class set aside their differences and forged a unity that was devoid of selfish interests, the community would continue to wallow in the opposition in the coming years.

“The hardline approach to politics now synonymous with our typical Kamba political leaders has been our major undoing. I call upon them to reason together as politicians and assess how such an approach would be of use to the community,” said Ndambuki.