The Standard

Abductions, killings are State-sponsored, claims Kalonzo

By Betty Njeru | 28m ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has alleged that the recent wave of abductions and extrajudicial killings across the country is state-sponsored.

Speaking on Saturday, February 1, while consoling families of three missing men from Mlolongo at Nairobi Funeral Home, Kalonzo claimed those behind the abductions are known to the public.

“We demand that the government produce them—dead or alive. No one can wish away this issue of state-sponsored killings,” he said.

Accompanied by other leaders, Kalonzo renewed calls for a commission of inquiry to investigate the abductions.

“This country needs an independent commission of inquiry into these illegal, illegitimate, and unfortunate abductions—not one established by President Ruto. It must involve the opposition and if they are not willing, we will establish our own,” he said.

He noted that Kenya is a country governed by law and must not spiral into lawlessness. “It is too heavy a price for the country to pay,” he warned.

His remarks came a day after Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi expressed concern over the abductions, urging President Ruto to intervene.

Muturi, a recent critic of the government, said all citizens have a right to free expression and should not be abducted for calling out the current administration.

“This is a serious matter. Why are we allowing young men and women to be killed while pretending to resolve conflicts in the Democratic Republic of Congo? What kind of country is this?” he asked.

Related Topics

Abductions State-Sponsored Abductions Missing Mlolongo 3 Kalonzo Musyoka
.

Latest Stories

Weezdom bashes Willy Paul and Bahati for releasing "whack" music
Weezdom bashes Willy Paul and Bahati for releasing "whack" music
Entertainment
By Boniface Mithika
9 mins ago
Abductions, killings are State-sponsored, claims Kalonzo
National
By Betty Njeru
28 mins ago
Sh3.9million for unfair job termination over pregnancy
Counties
By Joackim Bwana
59 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

It's possible to transform access to medicines for the vulnerable
By Emmanuel Akpakwu 1 hr ago
It's possible to transform access to medicines for the vulnerable
Raila has one last 'ritual' before AU contest
By Mark Oloo 1 hr ago
Raila has one last 'ritual' before AU contest
African children can thrive amid climate chaos
By Lynet Otieno 2 hrs ago
African children can thrive amid climate chaos
Why State funding for Child Welfare Society is critical
By Bill Rutto 2 hrs ago
Why State funding for Child Welfare Society is critical
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved