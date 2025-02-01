Abductions, killings are State-sponsored, claims Kalonzo

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has alleged that the recent wave of abductions and extrajudicial killings across the country is state-sponsored.

Speaking on Saturday, February 1, while consoling families of three missing men from Mlolongo at Nairobi Funeral Home, Kalonzo claimed those behind the abductions are known to the public.

“We demand that the government produce them—dead or alive. No one can wish away this issue of state-sponsored killings,” he said.

Accompanied by other leaders, Kalonzo renewed calls for a commission of inquiry to investigate the abductions.

“This country needs an independent commission of inquiry into these illegal, illegitimate, and unfortunate abductions—not one established by President Ruto. It must involve the opposition and if they are not willing, we will establish our own,” he said.

He noted that Kenya is a country governed by law and must not spiral into lawlessness. “It is too heavy a price for the country to pay,” he warned.

His remarks came a day after Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi expressed concern over the abductions, urging President Ruto to intervene.

Muturi, a recent critic of the government, said all citizens have a right to free expression and should not be abducted for calling out the current administration.

“This is a serious matter. Why are we allowing young men and women to be killed while pretending to resolve conflicts in the Democratic Republic of Congo? What kind of country is this?” he asked.