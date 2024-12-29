End abductions first, Kenyans tell Ruto as he mourns Jeju plane crash victims

President William Ruto delivers an address at a previous event. [File, Standard]

A post by President William Ruto mourning the death of at least 179 victims in the Jeju plane crash has drawn criticism from a section of Kenyans.

In a message shared on X, the president expressed his condolences, stating: "We are devastated by the Jeju Air accident that has claimed more than 170 lives.Our thoughts are with the victims’ families and the people of South Korea at this sorrowful time.”

Kenyans, however, criticized the president, suggesting he should prioritize addressing pressing domestic issues such as the ongoing spate of abductions and forced disappearances.

“We stand with you in grief, Mr. President. Just as we mourn the loss of those in the Jeju Air accident,our hearts also ache for our missing and abducted fellow citizens back home. May we never lose hope in the pursuit of justice and the safe return of our loved ones,” said Jackson Tochi.

“How about our lost Gen Z during the mid-year protests?” Katu Brian posed.

“Our thoughts are with devastated families following the unlawful abduction of patriotic Kenyans,” a user with the moniker Leal JP said.

“I am ashamed of the ongoing abductions that have unlawfully separated families from their loved ones. Our thoughts are with the victims' families at this festive but sad period,” Sakwa Ongoma said.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has reported that at least 82 people have been kidnapped by "unidentified armed individuals" since the onset of anti-government protests in June, with 29 still missing.

President William Ruto, while pledging to end the abductions, stated that the government would fulfill its responsibilities but urged parents to play their part as well.

Key international partners, including the United States, have already expressed serious concerns over the spate of abductions.