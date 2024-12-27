LSK demands disclosure of abductees' locations, promises legal action

LSK President Faith Odhiambo. [File, Standard]

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has condemned the rising cases of abductions across the country and called for a national dialogue to address the issue.

The appeal comes amid growing criticism from clergy, civil society organisations, and human rights groups, who have accused the government of involvement in the alleged abductions of its critics.

In a statement issued on Friday, LSK President Faith Odhiambo urged families and friends of the abductees to come forward with detailed information about the incidents.

"In the face of this troubling trend, the Law Society urges families and close relations of the abducted individuals to come forward with comprehensive and accurate information regarding these incidents," the statement read in part.

Odhiambo also called for a national dialogue on enforced disappearances and a unified strategy to address the violations.

"The Law Society of Kenya calls for a national dialogue on enforced disappearances and a comprehensive strategy to combat these violations. As we continue to advocate for justice and accountability, we reaffirm our unwavering dedication to standing with the people of Kenya," she said.

She added that information provided by the families would form the basis for initiating legal action both locally and internationally.

"We assure the public of our unrelenting commitment to ensure justice is served and to support the families during this challenging time. We encourage members of the public who possess credible information about the abducted individuals to report to the LSK Secretariat or any of our regional offices.”

Reports suggest an emerging trend of social media users critical of President Ruto’s government being targeted in these abductions.

Among those reportedly abducted are Bernard Kavuli, Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, and Gideon Kibet, who were taken shortly after posting on X.