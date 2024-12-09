Why AIPCA cannot reject President's donations like the other churches

President William Ruto, AIPCA Nyandarua North Diocese Bishop David Kibui (centre) and Leshau West Parish Reverend Joseph Maina during a church service at Ndogino, Ndaragwa, Nyandarua County on July 14, 2024. [PCS, Standard]

President William Ruto found himself in faith-related trouble after several religious groups castigated him for below expectation performance and purported ethical failures.

Given that he came into office in 2022 as the 'anointed one' parading evangelical credentials, allegations of ethical shortcomings stung deep. Still, there were denominations that refused to judge Dr Ruto. The most pronounced of these was the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA, or simply Indi), whose political interests appear to converge with Ruto’s.

The history of Indi, partly captured in CT Muchiri’s new book, AIPCA@100 years, launched by former Cabinet Secretary and Ruto advisor Moses Kuria at the incomplete Murang’a AIPCA Cathedral, is different from that of other churches, like the book by Father Lawrence Njoroge, 'A century of Catholic endeavour' or ACK Pastor John Karanja, 'Founding an African faith: Kikuyu Anglican christianity 1900-1945'.

Muchiri’s book is by an ardent African faithful writing about his religion. The difference is that Muchiri is an activist for Indi to recover assets lost during the Mau Mau War. He would like the government of the day to help in that recovery. That government of the day, of which Kuria happens to be a purported insider, belongs to Ruto.

Kuria, in his unorthodox ways, never misses a chance to root for Ruto. He insists on talking even if the audience is hostile. At a burial event, also in Murang’a, the audience booed him and when he insisted on speaking, the pastor started singing to drown Kuria’s voice.

At the AIPCA Cathedral, however, he was well received with one of the bishops pointing out that Indi members do not ‘sing’ to silence anyone.

The AIPCA, the bishop stressed in a dig on the Catholics, returns only three things. It 'returns thanks’, religious paraphernalia, and annual returns but it does not return money. With that assurance, Kuria promised to consult Ruto on Indi's lost properties and also on helping to fund the completion of the Murang’a Cathedral.

Indi stands out as the religion of independence; one that harbours a lot of colonial grievances over the losses that it incurred during the Mau Mau War while others, including the government, benefited.

The AIPCA, declared retired Archbishop Julius Njoroge Gitau, believes in supporting the government of the day as long as it is not a mzungu government. Right from its inception, Indi made a distinction between Christianity and European cultural trappings.

It accepted the basics of Christianity (Ukristo), but not the European clothing in which it was wrapped (Uthungu) and reportedly wondered whether one stopped being an African because he was Christian or stopped being Christian because of being African. Although there was no answer, the children of Indi followers suffered expulsions from schools.

To deal with the school crisis, Githunguri Teachers College was founded as a training and potential university for independent schools, preparing for eventual independence. The return of all the lands into government hands is among the demands that Indi wants Ruto to look into.

Muchiri’s book has two values. First it provides a general AIPCA historical overview and, commented Bishop Samuel Gathang’a, reminded people of the importance of history. It linked Harry Thuku, James Beautah, Marcus Garvey, George Alexander McGuire, and South Africa’s William Daniel Alexander. Second, it is a manual for Indi practices, rules, and procedures which all members, especially preachers, should internalise. When Indi opens its new college, reading the book will become compulsory. Muchiri is thus setting AIPCA church policy.

The convergence of interests between Indi and Ruto explains their extractive dalliance. Each expects to extract something from the other. Indi expects Ruto to right the colonial historical land injustices.

Ruto, with Kuria, his political foot-soldier, tagging along, expects Indi to support him fully despite the odds. Of the two, Indi will eventually be disappointed because Ruto has neither the obligation nor the inclination to meet all the demands.