ACK Archbishop supports catholic bishops' statement on state of the nation

Anglican Church Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit before National Assembly Finance Committee for public participation on the Finance Bill, 2024. [File, Standard]

The Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) has supported the Catholic bishops’ decision to call out the government.

This comes days after the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) released a public statement asking the government to stop the lies and deliver the promises made to Kenyans.

In a statement by ACK Archbishop Jackson Ole-Sapit, the church says that by issuing the statement, they (the catholic bishops) spoke the minds of many Kenyans.

“We the ACK, fully support the catholic bishops' statement to the nation. We believe that the government is yet to turn around the country and steer it in the right direction. Calling church leaders names or dismissing the bishops' statement as "misleading, erroneous and false," is itself dishonest. The bishops have spoken the minds of Kenyans and faithfully expressed the truth as things are on the ground,” Ole-Sapit says.

Ole Sapit has also urged the government to relook the new university funding model as well as the new health scheme whose implementation has been marred by lots of mishaps.

“It cannot be gainsaid that the new university funding model has not worked. Public universities are barely functioning. Perpetual delays in releasing capitation has continued to undermine efficient running of public schools. It cannot be gainsaid that the transition from National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) has been anything but smooth, causing Kenyans untold suffering.” he adds.

Therefore, the ACK Church has urged top state offficers to listen to the people's demands.