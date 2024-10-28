Parents brace for long school holiday and the challenges ahead

The two-month-long closure of schools is becoming a headache to many parents and guardians both in urban and rural settings.

Many parents are concerned about risks posed to minors and teenagers, among them exposure to drugs and alcohol, negative social media influence and unplanned pregnancies.

Aware of these challenges, some institutions, including churches, have come up with programmes or activities to keep the children busy during the long holiday that coincides with the festive season.

According to George Kerosi, associate pastor at Free Pentecostal Fellowship in Kenya(FPFK) in Nairobi’s Pipeline, they hope to impart the young people with spiritual knowledge as well as engaging them in physical exercise.

The church has organised a six-day Vocational Bible School (VBS) from November 4 to November 9 that targets children aged between three to 17 years.

“We have been doing this every December holiday for the last five and we hope that apart from keeping the children busy, they shall benefit from the activities,” said Kerosi.

But the activities are not free - there is a cost. Each attendee with be required to pay Sh200 to cater for breakfast and lunch each day.

According to Kerosi, the lack of playgrounds in urban centres forces children to be glued on television sets or get immersed in social media sites.

“Let parents be involved in teaching children during this holiday season as Deuteronomy 6:4-9 says. They can take the children to the villages, but not leave them with strangers,” he told The Standard.

He advises parents to also employ teachers who can teach the children and also look out for camping events to register them.

For John Waswa, a parent of five children living in Fedha estate, he plans to take his children home once his 17-year-old twins complete their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam.

“I plan to send them to our rural home in Bungoma once they finish their exam alongside their mother. This will also cut on my daily food budget,” says Waswa, a security guard in Industrial Area.

He adds: “Life has become difficult due to the tough economic times. Also, Nairobi poses a lot of risks compared to my rural home, and therefore I will have peace of mind when they are in the village.”

Christ Is The answer Ministries (CITAM) Valley Road is another church that has organised children events.

On Saturday, the church held a family fun day, where church members together with their children took time to have fun, bond, make friends and network.

According to clinical psychologist Francis Mutuku, a child’s mind is very active and needs to be engaged. Parents will have to think of how to keep them busy during the holiday.

“Reduce much of indoor activities like watching TV and insist on outdoor activities like playing balls and riding bicycles,” advises Mutuku.

Physical activity, according to the psychologist, do not only improve physical health, but also enhances mental well-being, reduces stress and boost moods.

Security expert George Musamali, who is also the director of Executive Protection Services says urban areas are more prone to child insecurity issues and therefore, parents should prioritise child safety during this holiday season.

“At this time, when we have a lot of abductions and murders, parents and guardians need to be very careful with their children’s safety especially those aged below 12 years. Parents or guardians in the neighbourhood, especially in urban areas can work in groups and come up with activities for the children to keep them occupied in a place where they can be managed and controlled,” says Musamali.

In his view informal settlements or non-gated communities presents a difficult challenge to parents and guardians.

“I advise parents to have neighbourhood watch programmes in conjunction with Nyumba Kumi who can help them in ensuring that children are safe,” he says.