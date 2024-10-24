Execution of Kenyan in Saudi Arabia postponed by one year

Stephen Munyakho has been in custody for 13 years. He faces manslaughter charges. [File]

The execution of Stephen Munyakho, a Kenyan found guilty of manslaughter in Saudi Arabia, has been postponed by one year following negotiations between the Kenyan government, Saudi authorities, and the victim’s family.

Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei confirmed on Thursday, October 24 that the decision was reached after extensive talks involving Kenya’s diplomatic mission in Riyadh, Saudi officials, and the deceased's family.

"I am pleased to inform you that after strenuous negotiations between our mission in Riyadh, Saudi authorities, and the widow of the deceased, the execution of Stephen Munyakho (Abdulkareem), scheduled for November 26, 2024, has been postponed for another year to allow for the settlement of outstanding obligations," said Sing’oei.

The family of the victim is demanding compensation of Sh150 million.

PS Sing’oei also noted that Kenya and Saudi Arabia will continue leveraging their cordial relations to resolve the matter.

This is not the first time Munyakho’s execution has been delayed. On July 10, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said that the execution had been deferred after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs intervened.

"A few weeks ago, I officially wrote to the Saudi foreign minister, intervening on behalf of Mr. Munyakho. As a result, the execution was postponed," Mudavadi told the Senate.

Earlier in May, Saudi Arabia had also agreed to delay the execution to allow further negotiations.

Sing’oei expressed the government's commitment to convincing the victim’s family to lower their compensation demand to expedite a resolution.

Munyakho has been in custody for 13 years, since April 9, 2011, at Shimeisi Prison in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, for allegedly killing his Yemeni co-worker.