DP Gachagua suffering severe chest pains, says Muite

DP Rigathi Gachagua arrivng at Senate Chambers on Thursday, October 17, 2024. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is reportedly suffering from 'intense chest pains', according to his lawyers.

He is currently receiving treatment at Karen Hospital in Nairobi, where he was admitted on Thursday afternoon.

His lead counsel, Paul Muite, informed the Senate that Gachagua's doctors have recommended complete rest, making him unable to attend the Senate for his impeachment trial.

“I have spoken with the doctors treating DP Gachagua, and they have confirmed that he is experiencing severe chest pains,” Muite told the senators.

The legal team has requested an extension until Tuesday next week to allow Gachagua time to recover.

“This House is constitutionally obligated to provide the Deputy President an opportunity to be heard. He has not chosen to avoid appearing... I suggest, in the interest of justice, that he be given a few more days,” Muite added.

Notably, Gachagua appeared in good spirits earlier today when he arrived at the Senate for the hearing.