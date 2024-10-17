The Standard

DP Gachagua suffering severe chest pains, says Muite

By Betty Njeru | 16m ago
DP Rigathi Gachagua arrivng at Senate Chambers on Thursday, October 17, 2024. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is reportedly suffering from 'intense chest pains', according to his lawyers.

He is currently receiving treatment at Karen Hospital in Nairobi, where he was admitted on Thursday afternoon.

His lead counsel, Paul Muite, informed the Senate that Gachagua's doctors have recommended complete rest, making him unable to attend the Senate for his impeachment trial.

“I have spoken with the doctors treating DP Gachagua, and they have confirmed that he is experiencing severe chest pains,” Muite told the senators.

The legal team has requested an extension until Tuesday next week to allow Gachagua time to recover.

“This House is constitutionally obligated to provide the Deputy President an opportunity to be heard. He has not chosen to avoid appearing... I suggest, in the interest of justice, that he be given a few more days,” Muite added.

Notably, Gachagua appeared in good spirits earlier today when he arrived at the Senate for the hearing.

 

Related Topics

Rigathi Impeachment DP Gachagua Impeachment Gachagua Hospitalised
.

Latest Stories

DP Gachagua suffering severe chest pains, says Muite
DP Gachagua suffering severe chest pains, says Muite
National
By Betty Njeru
16 mins ago
Could Irungu Kang'ata be Kenya's next second-in-command?
Politics
By Stephanie Wangari
33 mins ago
We are ready to hear Gachagua impeachment case, Mwilu says
National
By Gitau Wanyoike
33 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Threat of high electricity cost real as Adani bags Ketraco deal
By Benjamin Imende 33 mins ago
Premium Threat of high electricity cost real as Adani bags Ketraco deal
What Kiama thought was ambition turned out to be poisoned chalice
By Lewis Nyaundi 33 mins ago
Premium What Kiama thought was ambition turned out to be poisoned chalice
A subdued Gachagua stares at the end of his career amid 11 charges
By Josphat Thiong’o 33 mins ago
Premium A subdued Gachagua stares at the end of his career amid 11 charges
The odds against Kimani Ichungwah becoming deputy president
By Mate Tongola 4 hrs ago
Premium The odds against Kimani Ichungwah becoming deputy president
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved