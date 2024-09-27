The Standard

Petitioner seeks to bar MPs from tabling Gachagua's impeachment

By James Munyeki | 1h ago
It is believed that those pushing to impeach DP Rigathi Gachagua are targeting 300 signatures by this weekend. [DPCS]

Denis Ndereva, a youth activist from Laikipia County has filed a petition at the High Court in Nyahururu seeking orders to stop parliament from discussing, debating or initiating any motion or process aimed at impeaching Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In his petition filed at the High Court in Nyahururu today, Ndereva further seeks orders preventing any future attempts to impeach the DP unless and until such attempts comply fully with the constitution.

According to him, the impeachment process is unnecessary, and the continued discussion and debate on the impeachment of the Deputy President will cause significant and irreparable harm to the office of the Deputy President, the functioning of the Executive branch of government, and the stability of the country.

Little is known about Ndereva, a youth leader from Laikipia County who has in the past been involved in UDA politics in the region.

In his petition, he expressed his frustrations over recurrent conflicts between presidents and their deputies which he believes undermine the country's governance and service delivery.

He asserts that the impeachment motion does not meet the constitutional threshold required under Article 150, which outlines the specific grounds and procedures for removing the Deputy President from office.

He is seeking the court’s protection to ensure that any attempt to impeach the deputy president complies strictly with the provisions of the constitution.

Ndereva, who filed the petition online, told The Standard that his case has been accepted and that he had paid the necessary legal fees, and followed the procedures of filing the case.

The move comes in response to media reports that at least 242 members of parliament have signed a petition to impeach the deputy president.

On Thursday evening, it was reported that the motion has exceeded the required threshold of one-third of the house’s total membership for approval.

It is believed that those pushing to impeach Gachagua are targeting 300 signatures by this weekend.

The motion is likely to be tabled in parliament next week on Tuesday, according to sources.

