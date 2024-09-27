ODPP approves charges against Gachagua's allies

The Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has approved charges against DP Rigathi Gachagua's allies and aides for allegedly financing anti-government protests in June.

In a letter obtained by The Standard, the ODPP informed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) that there is sufficient evidence to charge the suspects with conspiracy to commit a felony under Section 393 of the Penal Code.

"The inquiry file was presented to the DPP for review and direction. Upon careful examination, the DPP has determined that there is sufficient evidence to charge the suspects with conspiracy to commit a felony," the letter states.

Additionally, the ODPP has recommended that a separate inquiry be opened regarding money laundering and financial crimes related to some of the suspects.

The DCI yesterday named Embakasi Central MP Benjamin Mwangi and his Embakasi North counterpart James Gakuya as being involved in the planning, mobilisation, and financing of the protests.

Other individuals implicated include former Embakasi West MP George Theuri, former Nyeri Town MP Wambugu Ngunjiri, and Gachagua’s private secretary, Pius Munene.

In a rebuttal, the DP criticised the charges as a misguided attempt to tarnish his reputation, accusing the State of using the criminal justice system to manipulate political outcomes.

While distancing himself from the protests, Gachagua urged government agencies to remain professional, adhere to the rule of law, and avoid political entanglements.