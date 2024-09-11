PICTURES: Aviation workers strike leaves passengers stranded at JKIA

Hundreds of passengers have today been left stranded at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) as aviation workers staged a strike.

The strike, which began on Tuesday night, has crippled operations at the busy international airport as the workers protest against a controversial takeover deal that would see the facility leased to a foreign investor.

Some of the stranded passengers at JKIA take a nap as aviation workers staged a strike over contraversial take over by a foreign investor on September 11, 2024. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

The Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) issued a strike notice on August 12, opposing the proposed lease of JKIA to the Indian conglomerate Adani Group.

The union argues that the deal which remains a secret would lead to massive layoffs, poor working conditions, and the introduction of foreign workers.

The strike saw Kenya Airways (KQ) announce delays and flight cancellations.

In a statement dated Wednesday, September 11, the national carrier confirmed that both departing and arriving flights have been affected.

"KQ would like to inform its clients that due to the action by some JKIA staff, there have been delays and possible cancellations of certain flights," it said.

Kenya Airways added that it is monitoring the situation and will provide updates on affected flights.

Chaos erupted at the airport as police officers roughed up some of the workers with activities remaining at a standstill.

