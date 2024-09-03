The Standard

Masengeli ordered to appear in court over abduction of three Kitengela men

By Kamau Muthoni | 1h ago

Acting Inspector General (IG) of Police Gilbert Masengeli. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

High Court Judge Lawrence Mugambi has ordered the acting Inspector General of Police, Gilbert Masengeli, to appear before him in person to explain why three men abducted in Kitengela have not been released.

The Judge had ordered the release of Njagi, Aslam Longton, and Jamil Longton or their production in court, either alive or dead.

It did not happen.

The Judge ordered that the acting IG should appear in person to explain why the orders of the court were not being complied with. Masengeli failed to appear on Monday morning

The Attorney General, through state counsel Wanjiku Mwangi, urged the court to allow Masengeli to send a representative.

She claimed that her client also needed to establish from Kitengela Police Station whether the three had been arrested or not. She requested for three days.

