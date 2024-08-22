Wanted: DCI offers bounty for Kware murders suspect Jumaisi

Kware murders main suspect being escorted to the Kiambu Law Court in Kiambu on July 16, 2024. [AFP]

In a dramatic turn of events, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is now seeking whereabouts of murder suspect, Collins Jumaisi who is on the run.

DCI on Thursday announced a cash reward for anyone who provides information leading to the re-arrest of Jumaisi, the prime suspect in the Kware murders, who escaped from police custody.

The investigations unit revealed that Jumaisi remains at large after escaping from custody on Tuesday morning, alongside 12 Eritreans who were detained at the station for being in the country illegally.

"A significant cash reward will be provided to anyone with credible information leading to the suspect’s arrest. He hails from Shiru Sub-location, Shaviringa Location, Hamisi Sub-county, Vihiga County," the statement read.

Jumaisi, who was set to be charged with murder, escaped under unclear circumstances.

The DCI urged anyone with information on the murder suspect's whereabouts to report confidentially via the anonymous #FichuaKwaDCI hotline at 0800722203, police hotlines 999, 911, or 112, or at any police station.

According to a police report, Jumaisi and the other prisoners escaped by cutting through the wire mesh at the station's basking bay.

"An officer and the canteen manager discovered the escape when they went to serve breakfast and found the cell door open," the report stated.

He is wanted for the murders of more than 40 women, committed between 2022 and 2024.