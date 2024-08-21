The Standard

Reprieve for Kawira Mwangaza as Court suspends impeachment

By Stephanie Wangari | 55m ago
Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza during impeachment hearing before the Senate Assembly on August 19, 2024. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The High Court has issued conservatory orders halting Kawira Mwangaza’s impeachment as Meru Governor.

High Court Judge Bahati Mwamuye has also barred the Senate Speaker from declaring her position as vacant.

"Pending the interparte hearing and determination of the Application dated August 21, 2024, a conservatory order be and is hereby issued staying the furtherance of the implementation of the Resolution of the Senate removing the Governor of Meru County Kawira Mwangaza, from office by way of impeachment," Justice Mwamuye ruled. 

The court further blocked her deputy, Isaac Mutuma, from being gazetted as governor until the order was vacated.

Senate yesterday upheld Mwangaza’s impeachment by the Meru County Assembly.

Mwangaza was found guilty of all three charges against her including gross violation of the Constitution, abuse of office, and gross violation of various national and county laws. 

26 senators upheld the MCAs' ouster motion with four voting no and 14 abstaining.

