We don't need Raila in opposition, Azimio leaders now say

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka flanked by Eugene Wamalwa and Jeremiah Kioni addresses the press in reaction to ODM's appointments into Cabinet Secretaries positions on July 25, 2024. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

A section of Azimio leaders have decried what they termed as the utmost betrayal of Kenyans by a faction of their coalition partner and failure to stay true to the course.

Amid the move to embrace a broad-based Government, the team, led by Kalonzo Musyoka insisted that all is not well in the country, which calls for a united front to deal with issues bedevilling it.

Kalonzo(Wiper), Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) leader Eugene Wamalwa and Jubilee Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni among other leaders have taken a stand that it is time to remain firm, without any fear to deliver for the ailing country and to put their house in order. Saying that Azimio leaders who joined Cabinet have now sworn their allegiance to President William Ruto, Kalonzo affirmed that what is left of the coalition will continue fighting for the wellbeing of Kenyans.

“The country is ailing; we cannot pretend that all is well. Those who joined government now have responsibilities, they have sworn allegiance to the President and Kenyans cannot be deceived,” Kalonzo affirmed.

Kalonzo said the leaders are either with the Gen Z or the people or Ruto, not on both sides of the equation. The leaders said Kenyans have continually expressed their concerns over the status of various sectors of the economy and indicated that the country is headed in the wrong direction, the situation worsened financial policies.

Kalonzo also took issue with the President’s remarks that he formed a broad-based government also because he does not want to implement unpopular policies alone saying they were unfortunate.

On his part, Wamalwa regretted that a section of their coalition partners have seemingly focused on redeeming the crisis in Government instead of focusing on the country, which he described as an irreconcilable difference they were not ready to embrace.

Speaking on Spice FM yesterday, Wamalwa noted that Kenya still remains a multiparty democracy and should not fall into the trap of having to fold parties. “As Azimio, we have lost direction and have sinned against Kenyans but we are doing something about it and very soon you will hear from us... We need to agree that you cannot be in government and opposition at the same time,” Wamalwa stated.

Kioni echoed similar sentiments saying it is not right for any of their partners, who stood and told people that they can fight for them to suddenly have a change of tune.