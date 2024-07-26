The Standard

US Secretary Blinken tells Ruto to respect youth and civil society

By Sharon Wanga | 43m ago
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.[David Gichuru,Standard]

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called for the protection of youth, civil society, and media voices amid ongoing protests in Kenya. 

In a phone call on Thursday, July 25 with President William Ruto, Blinken asserted the need to uphold freedoms of assembly and expression as outlined in Kenya's Constitution.

“The Secretary highlighted the crucial role of youth and civil society organisations in fostering healthy democracies and urged respect for their contributions to Kenya’s development,” read part of a statement. 

Blinken also commended President Ruto for pledging to hold security forces accountable for alleged involvement in protest violence and the disappearance of demonstrators.

Additionally, he lauded Ruto for Kenya’s multinational security support, including sending police officers to Haiti.

The US State Secretary's remarks follow Thursday protests where youth and human rights activists marched to honor victims of recent anti-government protests. 

The protestors laid flowers in parts of the Central Business District but were dispersed when police used teargas.

This is Blinken’s second call since the protests began.

Previously, he had urged Ruto to engage in dialogue  to address the country's security and political tensions and called for investigations into alleged human rights violations.

“The Secretary stressed the importance of security forces exercising restraint and avoiding violence while encouraging thorough investigations into claims of human rights abuses,” he said. 

Following these events, Ruto dismissed his entire Cabinet and initiated talks with opposition leaders, resulting in the formation of a broad-based government.

