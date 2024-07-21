Nakuru Catholic bishop dismisses Ruto's Cabinet changes as cosmetic

Bishop Cleophas Oseso Tuka of the Catholic Diocese of Nakuru addressed the press during Palm Sunday on March 24, 2024. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Catholic Diocese of Nakuru Bishop Cleophas Oseso has dismissed President William Ruto's recent Cabinet changes as cosmetic and likely to embolden Generation Z protesters.

The outspoken cleric accused Ruto of recycling people rejected by the public instead of coming up with a list of professionals to help him turn around the country's economy and restore Kenyans confidence in his administration.

Oseso said the President's 11 Cabinet nominees fell short of the country’s expectations.

“The new list of Cabinet appointees does not meet the public expectations, and we hope that Parliament will do their part during the vetting process,” he said.

The Bishop took issue with the proposal to form a government of national unity with the opposition saying this would water down the spirit of democracy.

He said a government of national unity would weaken the opposition and was against the spirit of the Constitution.

“A country should have a vocal opposition, and we are wondering whose interests these politicians are serving as they seek a government of national unity,” he said.

Addressing the press in Kinungi, Naivasha sub-county after distributing food and clothes to the elderly, the bishop said that the church was fully behind the anti-government protests by Generation Z.

He, however, took issue with the excessive use of force by police that has led to loss of lives and destruction and looting of property by the demonstrators in parts of the country.

“As we call for peaceful demonstrations, we are also calling on the community to remember the old who have been forgotten and suffering due to poverty,” he said.

Jude Otogo from the Ethel Foundation said that they were supporting the elderly through nutrition, health checks and advocacy, as many were suffering at home.

“We are working in five counties, and we are marking this day by supporting the elderly who have been abused, violated and neglected,” he said.

Hellen Kuria from Kenya Community Development identified neglect as one of the major challenges currently facing the elderly.

One of the beneficiaries, Margaret Wambui, said the goodies and visit were God-sent as many elderly people were undergoing untold suffering.

“We thank the church and donors who have come to our rescue at these hard times when many of the elderly are perceived to be a bother and forgotten,” she said.