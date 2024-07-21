Raila Odinga sets conditions for national dialogue talks

Azimio leader Raila Odinga. [Standard, File]

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has outlined new conditions for engaging in talks with the government.

In a statement on X, Odinga highlighted that issues such as police brutality, healthcare and education grievances must be addressed before discussions can proceed.

“Justice must come first before any talks,” he said on Sunday, July 21.

Odinga demands compensation for victims of police brutality, the dismissal of protest-related cases, and the release of all detainees.

He also called for returning to the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) for public healthcare and abandoning the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

Additionally, he stressed the need for the prosecution of security sector perpetrators responsible for violence against peaceful protesters.

He further noted the importance of addressing national and constitutional issues such as good governance, the rising cost of living, eradicating tribalism, fighting corruption, and managing debt and fiscal matters.

Odinga proposed including representatives from various sectors, including youth, government, religious leaders, healthcare professionals, lawyers and teachers, in the dialogue.

Odinga's statement follows a failed meeting by opposition leaders last week, intended to discuss the national dialogue proposed by President William Ruto.

Azimio principals, including Odinga, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Narc Kenya party boss Martha Karua, Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa and Roots Party leader George Wajackoya, were scheduled to meet in Nairobi to decide on a common position.

The meeting did not take place as planned.

The move follows President Ruto’s announcement of a six-day multi-sectoral forum talks.

According to Ruto, the talks will involve 150 participants with the youth nominating 50.