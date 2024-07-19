Kalonzo's Damascus moment?

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka. [File, Standard]

Someone was sent to “greet” Kalonzo Musyoka aka Wiperman as he addressed the media this week, after Raila Odinga aka Baba left the scene for an “urgent meeting.”

For those of us familiar with the workings of theatre, this sounds like a superb performance. Exit Baba, enter Wiperman, and then things fall apart.

Wiperman has emerged in recent days as one of the most assertive politicians in the opposition, and I suspect he has seen a path that he’d like to penya through.

For those who have forgotten, he memorably equated his ascent to Vice Prezzo under Mwai Kibaki to his shrewd, calculating mentality which saw him navigate into the inner sanctum of power, as the former Prezzo and Raila Odinga feuded. Kupitia katikati is Wiperman’s specialty.

Now, a new feud is simmering between Prezzo Bill Ruto and millions of Kenyan youths who are demanding his exit. Baba, appears to dither, as he is eyeing a post as African Union chair, so Wiperman has appeared as the new political kingpin.

His political calculus is to undercut both Baba and Prezzo Ruto and pass through the middle. Who knows, he might even claim to be the leader of Gen-Z, given his youthful looks!

This is a complete break from the indecisive man we have known over the years, one who never saw a fence he did not wish to sit on. So conflicted was he, Wiperman couldn’t quite decide whether to take residence at the official VP’s residence in Karen, whether to run for high office or be a running mate, or even whether to comb his hair to the front or back.

Not anymore. Wiperman has stated clearly and unequivocally that any deliberations between Prezzo Ruto and other stakeholders, numbering about 150 or thereabouts, is a complete waste of time, a message that has resonated with Gen-Zs who have refused any overtures to participate.

Even his hairstyle appears to be consistent, so we can say he’s made inroads on many fronts. This could explain why Wiperman was heckled by goons, only moments after Baba had left the scene.

One can try drowning Wiperman’s voice, but there is no stopping the man from exercising his mind, which is on a new frontier.