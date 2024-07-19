The Standard
Premium

Kalonzo's Damascus moment?

By Peter Kimani | 48m ago
Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka. [File, Standard]

Someone was sent to “greet” Kalonzo Musyoka aka Wiperman as he addressed the media this week, after Raila Odinga aka Baba left the scene for an “urgent meeting.”

For those of us familiar with the workings of theatre, this sounds like a superb performance. Exit Baba, enter Wiperman, and then things fall apart.

Wiperman has emerged in recent days as one of the most assertive politicians in the opposition, and I suspect he has seen a path that he’d like to penya through.

For those who have forgotten, he memorably equated his ascent to Vice Prezzo under Mwai Kibaki to his shrewd, calculating mentality which saw him navigate into the inner sanctum of power, as the former Prezzo and Raila Odinga feuded. Kupitia katikati is Wiperman’s specialty.

Now, a new feud is simmering between Prezzo Bill Ruto and millions of Kenyan youths who are demanding his exit. Baba, appears to dither, as he is eyeing a post as African Union chair, so Wiperman has appeared as the new political kingpin.

His political calculus is to undercut both Baba and Prezzo Ruto and pass through the middle. Who knows, he might even claim to be the leader of Gen-Z, given his youthful looks!

This is a complete break from the indecisive man we have known over the years, one who never saw a fence he did not wish to sit on. So conflicted was he, Wiperman couldn’t quite decide whether to take residence at the official VP’s residence in Karen, whether to run for high office or be a running mate, or even whether to comb his hair to the front or back.

Not anymore. Wiperman has stated clearly and unequivocally that any deliberations between Prezzo Ruto and other stakeholders, numbering about 150 or thereabouts, is a complete waste of time, a message that has resonated with Gen-Zs who have refused any overtures to participate.

Even his hairstyle appears to be consistent, so we can say he’s made inroads on many fronts. This could explain why Wiperman was heckled by goons, only moments after Baba had left the scene.

One can try drowning Wiperman’s voice, but there is no stopping the man from exercising his mind, which is on a new frontier.

Related Topics

Kalonzo Musyoka Azimio la Umoja Gen Z Protests
.

Latest Stories

Ministry plans to better reproductive services for youth
Ministry plans to better reproductive services for youth
Health & Science
By Titus Too
19 mins ago
Richie G: I used to think everyone in Nai was 'mkora'
Entertainment
By Boniface Mithika
24 mins ago
Autopsy shows college student died of skull fracture, lung bruises
Newsbeat & Tech
By Hilda Otieno
29 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Kalonzo's Damascus moment?
By Peter Kimani 48 mins ago
Premium Kalonzo's Damascus moment?
Legal dilemma for fired CSs and why many won't return to power
By Brian Otieno 48 mins ago
Premium Legal dilemma for fired CSs and why many won't return to power
Slashing State House budget by half will stall operations, Katoo pleads
By Josphat Thiong’o 48 mins ago
Premium Slashing State House budget by half will stall operations, Katoo pleads
'Anguka Nayo' produces massive earthquake as a scribe nabbed at station
By Peter Kimani 48 mins ago
Premium 'Anguka Nayo' produces massive earthquake as a scribe nabbed at station
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved