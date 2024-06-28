How Gen Zs saved 'Yes' MP as rioters raided Parliament

Anti-Finance Bill 2024 protestors hijack Nominated MP Jackson Kosgei in Parliament as they drive him in his wheelchair after occupying Parliament during the Anti-Finance Bill 2024 protest on June 25, 2024. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

When anti-Finance Bill 2024 protestors took control of parliament on Tuesday, it was everyone for themselves as MPs scrambled for safety.

And for nominated MP Bishop Emeritus Jackson Kipkemoi Kosgei, it was one of his most challenging moments during the #occupyparliament protests that saw thousands of demonstrators storm one of the country's most guarded facilities.

Speaking during an interview with The Standard team in Eldoret, the lawmaker, who is confined to a wheelchair, said he had resigned to fate as his colleagues took to their feet for dear life.

He recounted that Members of Parliament (MPs) had passed the Bill and even finished the appropriation bill before hell broke loose in what he termed as ‘an unprecedented event’.

“On the fateful day, we did pass the Finance Bill and we took a bit of time to finish the other part of the bill, which is appropriation. We were inside the chambers and then all of a sudden, our colleagues from the other side of the aisle went out as some of us continued to stay inside. Within a tingle of an eye, we heard the protestors coming and everyone was escaping for safety,” he recounted.

Kosgei added; “Unfortunately, where there is an evacuation route is not friendly to wheelchair users like myself. It was getting worse and my colleague Rose Museu who was using crutches and I made a choice to face the protestors. We were at the private members lounge.”

The MP recalls as the youths stormed into the lounge, he was uncertain of what would happen.

“They (protestors) came in and saw us. They knew who I am and even knew how I had voted. But they told me that I was a good man and asked me to allow them to escort me out of the building. They said what would happen might not be good for me,” said Kosgei.

He added that the youth told him that they were not bad people and that they were only agitating for what they believed was right.

“They walked us out. They also asked me where I wanted to go and whether I needed an Uber. I showed them I wanted to stay and they heeded to me because I knew that outside parliament was not safe,” stated Kosgei.

He said that even as the youths walked him out, they continued conversing with him telling him that they knew that he was a friend to the president and vowed that they would not stop with their protests until the bill is stopped.

The MP regretted that lives were lost during the incident while condoling with families that lost their loved ones at tender age.

In a viral video, the youths can be seen wheeling the MP out of Parliament.

One is seen carrying a dummy mace and others raising Kenyan flags while chanting that they are peaceful.

“I thank you for saving my life and that of Rose Museu. When everybody was running for their lives and they were rightly so because they could not save me. I appreciate that even in the moment of anger and stress, they still had humanity in them,” stated Kosgei.

Kosgei also hailed President William Ruto’s move to withdraw the Finance Bill terming it as ‘a bold step’.

He said that the peace of the country was more important than the bill. which can be relooked and made afresh.

Kosgei is a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) MP nominated MP. He uses a wheelchair because of disability.