Two injured in Nairobi gas tanker explosion

Members of the public mill around an LPG tanker that exploded at Nairobi’s Stage Mpya in Fedha on June 3, 2024. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

There was panic in Fedha estate, Nairobi, Monday, after a gas tanker exploded.

The tanker was ferrying Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) when it burst into flames at Stage Mpya terminus, leaving people scampering for safety.

Embakasi Sub County Police Commander (SCPC) Wesley Kimeto said two people were injured while a 14-seater matatu caught fire.

"One of the victims was badly injured. The other victim whose level of injuries we are not able to ascertain, was not found at the scene," Kimeto said.

The police boss said the preliminary investigations indicated that there was gas leakage from the LPG tanker before the explosion.

The gas tanker had stalled on a railway line.

Kimeto noted that the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority and Directorate of Criminal Investigations team were at the scene to investigate the cause of the explosion.

A nissan matatu was razed down after an LPG tanker exploded at Nairobi’s Stage Mpya in Fedha on June 3, 2024. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

The incident temporarily paralysed the Nairobi Eastlands train operations after the gas tanker blocked the railway line.

"At the moment, the railway line cannot be used. The train can only resume operations once the scene has been processed and cleared," Kimeto said.

Denis Arika, a witness, said the gas tanker was crossing the railway line when it stalled and started leaking gas.

"A matatu driver ignited the parked vehicle and we suspect this is what might have caused the explosion since both cars caught fire," said Arika.

Yassin Munyanya lamented the state of the road at the railway line and called on government to fix it.

"We cannot wait for someone to die for something to happen. What we are witnessing today is really unfortunate. We ask that the road is reconstructed and before that is done, no trucks ferrying gas or LPG should use this road," said Munyanya.

The gas tanker explosion occurred near the scene of a similar incident that left 12 people dead in Mradi, Embakasi, four months ago