Kenyan climber who went missing while summitting Mt Everest found dead

Joushua Cheruioyot Kirui.[Everest,X]

A Kenyan mountain climber has died while attempting to scale Mount Everest without supplemental oxygen.

Joshua Cheruiyot Kirui is reported to have died after he went missing on Wednesday morning in the company of a Nepali guide who is still missing.

“His body was found a few meters below the summit point of Mt Everest. He was on a daring mission to reach the summit without supplemental oxygen and was accompanied by a Nepali climber Nawang Sherpa whose fate is still unknown,” rescuers said.

Kirui was reported missing after summiting above 8,000 meters on the mountain. It is at this point he and his Nepali guide went out of contact. Part of Cheruiyot Kirui's journey submitting Mt Everest. [Screengrab]

The Mountaineering community has condoled with friends and family noting the deceased's passion for mountain climbing.

His indomitable will and passion for mountaineering will forever be an inspiration. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this time of sorrow. Rest in peace, Cheruiyot. (3/3) — Everest Today (@EverestToday) May 23, 2024

His death adds to a series of three others in this season.