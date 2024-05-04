Raila to Ruto: You have failed Kenyans

Azimio Leader Raila Odinga flags off food and non-food items to flood victims in Mukuru Kwa Njenga at Reuben Secondary School in Nairobi on May 03, 2024. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Opposition leader Raila Odinga wants President William Ruto to declare the ongoing flood crisis a national disaster to enhance the level of response.

The former prime minister said only such a move would unlock aid from foreign nations in fighting the crisis, even as he faulted the government’s response.

“Declare the flooding a national disaster so that emergency steps can kick in in the entire nation. Foreign nations cannot offer help without us declaring it a national disaster,” Raila said during a food donation drive organised by his Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party in Mukuru, Nairobi Friday.

Raila accused the president of sleeping on the job due to the government’s failure to prevent the loss of life and property witnessed in recent weeks.

“They knew the rain was coming but they took no action. They should have been emptying dams long before they filled up and dredged the Nairobi dam. They made no consideration about drainage,” the former premier said.

He said the havoc witnessed pointed to incompetence within government, and endemic corruption.

“Zaccheaus (President Ruto) is lost... The driver cannot locate the steering wheel, gear or clutch,” Raila stated, faulting the government’s response as reactionary.

He urged the president to shelve the mandatory relocation plans in some of Nairobi’s estates, warning of protests if the government were to demolish houses in affected areas.

“It makes no sense to demolish houses here in Mukuru without first providing alternatives by building houses for those affected. People are not animals to be migrated in such an inhumane manner,” he said.

“They have been chest-thumping a lot but if they demolish houses they will know we have the bigger chests,” added the former premier, a view shared by Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

“We strongly oppose plans to uproot people from their homes. They must be helped where they are,” said the former vice president.

“This government gave the go-ahead for logging in forests and now claim to be interested in planting trees,” added Kalonzo.

Former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa said the extent of the floods crisis warranted its declaration as a national disaster.

“More than 200 people have died due to the floods with more than 200,000 affected. The time has come for the Kenya Kwanza government to declare this flood crisis a national disaster,” said Wamalwa.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna accused the government of trying to escape responsibility by issuing unrealistic directives.