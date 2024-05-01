Stay alert! These flooded roads have been closed

Traffic snarl-up from Nairobi between Kenyatta Road and Juja after flash floods overrun section of Thika Superhighway at Juja flyover. [Gitau Wanyoike, Standard]

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has closed several roads in the past twenty-four hours to prevent potential accidents as floodwaters inundate various highways, from well-constructed ones to unpaved routes.

Sections of the affected roads have been submerged, and they will only be accessible once the waters recede.

The Kahawa Sukari drift on Thika Superhighway is the latest casualty in a series of road closures.

This action comes after heavy rainfall pounded the country on Tuesday night, rendering the stretch between Kahawa Barracks and Kenyatta University (KU) impassable due to dangerously high water levels.

Motorists seeking access to Thika via this route have been advised to divert through Kiambu Road, then turn onto the Northern Bypass and finally Ruiru before connecting to Thika.

Additionally, KeNHA has also closed the Athi River – Namanga A2 road at the Kimalat area after River Kimalat burst its banks, flooding the road after continuous rainfall overnight. A flooded section is seen in Kitengela, Kajiado County. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

Alternative routes are equally affected, causing a standstill in the area. The Authority said public notification will be issued when conditions improve.

Two more closures were implemented late Tuesday evening, including a 24-hour shutdown of the Embu- Meru A9 road at Mutunduri near Ena.

The closure followed intense rainfall causing drainage infrastructure near St. Mary’s Kiangima Girls High School to breach, rendering three routes unusable; one leading to Chuka and Meru from Embu, another from Embu to Kivwe and Ena, and the road into Embu from Meru.

Further, the Oletepesi – Magadi road was indefinitely closed on Tuesday, after flash floods affected sections of the road.

KeNHA Director General Kung'u Ndung'u stated that restoration works will start immediately after water levels recede.

The Highways Authority has emphasized the importance of road users prioritizing their safety and remaining patient as personnel work to ensure safe passage on affected routes.

"The Authority remains committed to ensuring seamless connectivity to facilitate safe transportation of goods and services for economic prosperity," reads part of a notice.