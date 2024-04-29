More than 42 killed in Mai Mahiu after dam collapses

Members of the public join police officers in the search for survivors after a dam in Old Kijabe burst, sweeping away tens of people and houses in Mai Mahiu, Naivasha. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

More than 40 people have been killed in Nakuru County after a dam burst its banks following weeks of torrential rains that also forced thousands from their homes.

Out of the 42, 17 are minors, Naivasha police commander Stephen Kirui confirmed, saying search and rescue operations are going on.

Water burst through the walls of the Dark Tunnel Valley dam located on Kijabe Hills in the wee hours of Monday morning, sweeping away tens of homes, including those in the neighbouring Ruiru, Kamuchiri and Geogious areas, which border the reservoir.

“We have recovered 42 bodies and many people are missing. It is a disaster.” Kirui said on Monday.

Up to 102 people were rescued from under the mud- many more are feared trapped- and taken to hospitals in Mai Mahiu town on Monday morning by Kenya Red Cross volunteers and Nakuru County Disaster Management team.

Motorist using the Nairobi-Mai Mahiu road were not spared either, as their vehicles were washed away, and some were trapped in the mud.

Five vehicles were still trapped in the mud, as the search and rescue team continued with the operation to retrieve bodies.

Authorities said heavy rains in the catchment area of Kinale and Kijabe led to the dam's collapse, washing away debris and several houses.

“I woke up submerged in water at around 3 am. The walls of the house had collapsed. My family and I were floating in the water. I forced the roof of the house open to rescue my seven-month-old child and a three-year-old. We escaped through the roof,” said William Lokai, 43, told the Standard.

“The homes of my two neighbours were destroyed. Around 12 neighbours have been swept away by the water. They have died.”

Almost the entire Kamuchiri village was swept away by silt and water, said Kisilu, the police boss.

Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) announced that the Mai Mahiu-Naivasha road had been rendered impassable due to the floods caused by the collapsed dam.

“Approximately 700m from Mai Mahiu towards Naivasha, and another 1km from Mai Mahiu towards Suswa/Narok have been rendered impassable,” read an update from the agency.

The roads are heavily affected, with road blockages, causing traffic to come to a standstill around the Mai Mahiu trading center.

The Nakuru County Department of Health mobilized relief to aid those affected in the aftermath of the devastating floods in Mai Mahiu.

According to Public Health Chief Officer Joyce Ncece, the medical response evacuated over 42 people with minor injuries for prompt medical care at the Maai-Mahiu Hospital.

Critically injured cases with fractures were referred to Naivasha Sub-County Hospital for specialized treatment.

The Department of Health established an integrated response centre at Obuntu, a mini clinic closer to the scene to centralize resources and streamline response efforts.

"We have mobilized all medical staff from surrounding health facilities to create a unified front in the provision of medical assistance and ensure a coordinated response," said the County Director for Health Administration and Planning Dr. Joy Mugambi while receiving patients at the Naivasha Sub-County Hospital.

Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja condoled the families who lost their loved ones in the tragedy, saying the national and county governments were keen to rescue and save the lives of missing persons.

Mrs Karanja urged the Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation together with that of the Interior to urgently commence nationwide exercise to evaluate the safety of dams and prepare disaster management plans and early warnings to prevent future occurrences.

“As Senator for Nakuru, once investigation of compliance of safety measures by WARMA and other government agencies is concluded, I will be seeking statements from standing committee on Lands, Environment and Natural Resources and Ministry of Interior for compensation of victims,” She said.