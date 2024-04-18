Gideon Moi, Kalonzo Musyoka weigh in on Mwangi wa Iria's legal troubles

From left; Former Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, former Murang'a governor Mwangi wa Iria and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka. [The Standard]

Former Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and Azimio Co-Principal Kalonzo Musyoka voiced solidarity with former Governor Mwangi wa Iria, currently embroiled in a Sh140 million publicity tender controversy.

Speaking at the funeral of late President Moi’s daughter, June Moi, at AIC Kabarak Community Chapel Grounds on Thursday, April 18, the two leaders offered words of support.

“Wa Iria, I know you are going through some tribulations. Pray for them. Don’t worry, God is going to be with you and you will prevail,” said Gideon.

Musyoka echoed his sentiments, framing attacks on governors as assaults on constitutional principles.

“We shall not be intimidated. Former Governor Mwangi wa Iria was supposed to be in jail…we thank God that he is here today. They caught up with his wife. I spoke to Governor Simba Arati on my way here, DCI men raided his compound. An attack at that level means you're attacking the Constitution which has given us devolution. If you harass governors, you’re harassing devolution,” said Musyoka.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has decided to charge wa Iria and six others with procurement irregularities totaling Sh140 million.

Other leaders attending June Moi's funeral service were Former Chief Justice David Maraga, DAP-Kenya party leader Eugene Wamalwa, Former Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, Mumias East MP Peter Salasya, Tiaty MP William Kamket, Nakuru Deputy Governor David Kones, former Baringo Woman MP Gladwell Cheruiyot, and Former Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter, among others.

Keter, addressing the gathering, lamented a lack of effective leadership in the country. "Our nation grapples with numerous challenges due to leadership that fails to prioritise the welfare of ordinary citizens. As Mzee Moi once taught us, leaders who ascend through divisive means do not serve the communities they divide," Keter remarked, reflecting on past electoral divisions based on economic class.

Former Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, on his part, urged the government to address the insecurity plaguing Baringo.

"The pervasive insecurity in Baringo cannot be ignored. We cannot have 29 schools closed and not enough has been done. If these children do not go to school, then, you are also preparing them to be bandits because they will not have an education. Restoring normalcy to education is paramount to safeguarding the nation's future," said the former governor.

The leaders commended the Moi family for their unity following the passing of Kenya’s second president, Daniel arap Moi.