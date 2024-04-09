Medics on the street despite Kindiki's directive

Despite the government's directive that the medics strike is in contempt, doctors and other health practitioners took to the streets on Tuesday, April 9, to stage a peaceful protest in Nairobi.

Led by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Deputy Secretary-General, the medics marched from Kenyatta National Hospital to Afya House in Nairobi, demanding that the Ministry meet their needs. They will be heading to Parliament Buildings this afternoon.

The protest comes hours after Interior CS Kindiki avowed that those participating in the ongoing strike were going against the orders of the Employment and Labour Relations Court, which urged reconciliation and negotiations.

However, the Unions have maintained that they will continue the strike until the government heeds their call and demands.

On Sunday, President William Ruto urged KMPDU to accept the government's offer to pay medical interns, saying that the government lacks the funds to meet their demands.

“I know we have a situation with doctors and medical interns. I would like to implore them to agree to live within our means. We cannot continue to spend money we don’t have,” he said.

The strike has entered its 27th day today.

More follows...