The Standard

Medics on the street despite Kindiki's directive

By Esther Nyambura | 1h ago
Medical graduates protested outside the Nakuru County Referral Hospital-Annex. [Hilda Otieno, Standard]

Despite the government's directive that the medics strike is in contempt, doctors and other health practitioners took to the streets on Tuesday, April 9, to stage a peaceful protest in Nairobi.

Led by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Deputy Secretary-General, the medics marched from Kenyatta National Hospital to Afya House in Nairobi, demanding that the Ministry meet their needs. They will be heading to Parliament Buildings this afternoon.

The protest comes hours after Interior CS Kindiki avowed that those participating in the ongoing strike were going against the orders of the Employment and Labour Relations Court, which urged reconciliation and negotiations.

However, the Unions have maintained that they will continue the strike until the government heeds their call and demands.

On Sunday, President William Ruto urged KMPDU to accept the government's offer to pay medical interns, saying that the government lacks the funds to meet their demands.

“I know we have a situation with doctors and medical interns. I would like to implore them to agree to live within our means. We cannot continue to spend money we don’t have,” he said.

The strike has entered its 27th day today. 

More follows...

Related Topics

Doctors Strike Medics Strike Healthcare Workers
.

Latest Stories

Sh30,000 per month on cat food: Pet 'purrenting'
Premium Sh30,000 per month on cat food: Pet 'purrenting'
Features
By Jacqueline Mahugu
9 mins ago
Pastor Kanyari asks King Roso for lions on TikTok
Entertainment
By Vincent Kejitan
37 mins ago
Kindiki: Protests by striking doctors are in contempt
National
By Mate Tongola
39 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Witnesses narrate how suspect in Chiloba's murder went on spending spree
By Lynn Kolongei 2 hrs ago
Premium Witnesses narrate how suspect in Chiloba's murder went on spending spree
Ruto, Raila seek to avoid mistakes of 2017 in the push for AU top seat
By Ndung’u Gachane 3 hrs ago
Premium Ruto, Raila seek to avoid mistakes of 2017 in the push for AU top seat
Ichung'wah tells off Uhuru over 'politics of betrayal' remark
By James Murimi 3 hrs ago
Premium Ichung'wah tells off Uhuru over 'politics of betrayal' remark
Cabinet secretaries big let down to those they were chosen to serve
By Alexander Chagema 3 hrs ago
Premium Cabinet secretaries big let down to those they were chosen to serve
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved