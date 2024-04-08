The Standard

Ichung'wah tells off Uhuru over politics of betrayal remarks

By James Murimi | 1h ago
National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has told off former President Uhuru Kenyatta over 'politics of betrayal’ remarks.

Ichungwa claimed that Uhuru feels betrayed by Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Saturday during the ordination of two Catholic bishops in Nairobi, the former President told the church to be aware of betrayers.

"Usaliti ni mwingi uko huko upande mwingine, usaliti ni mwingi sana lakini kwa wasaliti tunawaambia hata Judas alisaliti Yesu lakini hata aliwacha hela na kuenda kutafuta kamba," he said.

The Majority Leader called on the former president to support Raila’s candidature for African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson.

He argued that the opposition leader opted to contest for the AUC position after realising that President William Ruto is committed to transforming the country’s economy.

“For those who are claiming that Baba (Raila) betrayed them, they should not mock him. Raila has just realised that the government of President Ruto has lowered the cost of living and revived the economy,” Ichung’wa said.

“That is why he opted to contest the AU top job. Has he really betrayed anyone? They should stop that bitterness against Raila and, instead accord him support,” he said.

Elections for the AUC post are slated for February next year and the winner would require two-thirds of AU member states support in case a consensus is not reached.

The Kikuyu MP was speaking on Sunday during a funds drive in aid of a church in Nyeri town where he represented President Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

On March 13, Ichung’wah accused Uhuru of orchestrating plans to scuttle the implementation of the final National Dialogue Committee (Nadco) report.

He claimed that the former president had influenced DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa to reject the report despite appending his signature.

“He (Wamalwa) was there during the meetings, he agreed on everything and never raised issues until Uhuru told him otherwise. We know it was not your independent decision, someone sent you. Whoever sent you, give him our response,” the Majority Leader claimed.

“Tell him the implementation of the Nadco report will proceed with or without your signature. With or without the liking of Uhuru Kenyatta, Kenya will be a peaceful nation,” he added.

.

