Mudavadi warns politicians to tread carefully on Raila's candidacy to AU

By Brian Kisanji | 1h ago
Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard] 

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has warned local politicians to be cautious of their public pronouncements as the country fronts Raila Odinga for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship.

Speaking at the burial of publisher Henry Chakava at Vokoli in Vihiga, Mudavadi took issue with how local politics was shaping in line with Raila's candidacy.

"We are missing the point. The AU chairmanship is not about getting Raila Odinga a job as many of you want to make it sound locally," said Mudavadi.

According to Mudavadi, it is in the interest of the government for Kenya to bag the seat.

"What we should ask ourselves is, is it in the best interest of the nation in bagging such a prestigious seat in the African Union?" he posed.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary (PCS) reiterated that the government believed in Raila's leadership, and that is why his name was fronted for the AUC seat.

"Raila fits the bill to take up the seat. He has strong Pan-African credentials as he has seen it all (in politics) and shown the capacity to reconcile that can be of value to the African Union.

"Be careful what you talk about as it might jeopardise our nation's interest. As we speak here, people as far as Morocco and neighbours in West Africa are watching," he said.

The PCS highlighted how 98 million children in Africa are currently out of school and the continent needed leadership like that of Raila to ensure the region is driven to solutions.

Other politicians who spoke asked Western residents to unite and work together and rally behind Mudavadi.

The event was attended by local politicians, with those from the opposition Orange Democratic Movement party praising Mudavadi for his efforts in campaigning for the ODM party leader.

The ODM luminaries heaped praise on Mudavadi who doubles up as Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary for his efforts in campaigning for Raila's ambition to take over the AUC chairmanship.

ODM leaders led by Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi and Kisumu deputy governor Mathew Owili said Raila was ready to lead the AUC and at the same time praised Mudavadi's effort in reaching out for continental support.

Former Sabatia MP Alfred Agoi said Mudavadi should be groomed to take over the presidency in 2032.

