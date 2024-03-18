Kindiki orders arrest of organisers and financers of hecklers in Kericho

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki. [File, Standard]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki has vowed to take stern action against hecklers in political gatherings, a day after President William Ruto was heckled in Kericho and Bomet counties.

Speaking in Kericho County, Kindiki also promised to take action on financiers and perpetrators of hooliganism regardless of their political affiliations.

“I now task the security agencies to take charge of political gatherings to avoid disorderly conduct. I call on investigations to be done and the organisers, financiers, and perpetrators of hooliganism in the County to be apprehended," Kindiki said.

During Ruto’s visit to Kericho last weekend, the area Governor Eric Mutao was met with heckles from a section of residents before Ruto called for calm.

Deputy President Rigathu Gachagua also commented on the incident stating that he would summon leaders from the Rift Valley for an explanation of the political unease in the region.

“I am going to invite all leaders from South and North Rift Valley to get a better explanation why some people from the region are heckling leaders in presidential functions, this is disheartening and must be stopped immediately,” Gachagua said.