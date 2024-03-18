The Standard

Kindiki orders arrest of organisers and financers of hecklers in Kericho

By Mate Tongola | 2h ago

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki. [File, Standard]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki has vowed to take stern action against hecklers in political gatherings, a day after President William Ruto was heckled in Kericho and Bomet counties.

Speaking in Kericho County, Kindiki also promised to take action on financiers and perpetrators of hooliganism regardless of their political affiliations.

“I now task the security agencies to take charge of political gatherings to avoid disorderly conduct. I call on investigations to be done and the organisers, financiers, and perpetrators of hooliganism in the County to be apprehended," Kindiki said.

During Ruto’s visit to Kericho last weekend, the area Governor Eric Mutao was met with heckles from a section of residents before Ruto called for calm.

Deputy President Rigathu Gachagua also commented on the incident stating that he would summon leaders from the Rift Valley for an explanation of the political unease in the region.

“I am going to invite all leaders from South and North Rift Valley to get a better explanation why some people from the region are heckling leaders in presidential functions, this is disheartening and must be stopped immediately,” Gachagua said.

Related Topics

President Ruto Hecklers Hecklers in Kericho Interior CS Kithure Kindiki Kenya Kwanza Politics
.

Latest Stories

Forgotten Heroes: Remembering legacy of Ismael Khedive tragedy
Forgotten Heroes: Remembering legacy of Ismael Khedive tragedy
Xn Iraki
By XN Iraki
36 mins ago
My son gave me one of his kidneys to save my life
Health & Science
By Rosa Agutu
41 mins ago
Premium Fears of demolition as Prisons win case against 17 High Ridge residents
Rift Valley
By Julius Chepkwony
41 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Inside Kalonzo's charm offensive in Mt Kenya
By Ndung’u Gachane 41 mins ago
Premium Inside Kalonzo's charm offensive in Mt Kenya
KRA noose tightens on hustlers
By Brian Ngugi 41 mins ago
Premium KRA noose tightens on hustlers
Nostalgia, despair as city estates with rich history set to come down
By Graham Kajilwa 41 mins ago
Premium Nostalgia, despair as city estates with rich history set to come down
Split police, give APs old roles to rein in insecurity, Kindiki says
By Benjamin Imende 41 mins ago
Premium Split police, give APs old roles to rein in insecurity, Kindiki says
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved