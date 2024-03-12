President Ruto owns disputed 5,000-acre Ndabibi farm, MP Kihara confirms

President William Ruto and Naivasha MP Jane Kihara. Background, members of Ndibithi and Mwana Mwereri Company at the disputed Ndabibi farm. [File, Standard]

Naivasha MP Jane Kihara has confirmed that President William Ruto has legally acquired a disputed land in the Ndabibi area of Naivasha from the owner.

Kihara, who is the vice-chair of the parliamentary committee on land, defended the President against allegations by residents of grabbing the over 5,000 acres.

In the last couple of months, some members of Ndibithi and Mwana Mwereri Company have clashed with police over the vast land that was formerly owned by the Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC).

Last week, residents invaded a section of the land, pulling down a fence, leading to the arrest of over 20 suspects who were arraigned in Milimani law courts in Nairobi.

Speaking during a public baraza in the area, Kihara pointed at one of the area traders and some elected leaders for misleading residents over the ownership of the land.

Farmers stage a protest after crops were mowed down at the disputed Ndabibi farm. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

Kihara told the meeting that the President acquired the land legally, noting that the trader who had gone into hiding had conned farmers that they would get the land.

“One man has been going around calling the President names over this parcel of land which he acquired legally, and we cannot remain quiet any longer,” she said.

However, Kihara was quick to promise area residents that she would speak with security officers so that innocent youths nabbed during the crackdown would be released.

She warned those planning to close area schools that they would face the full wrath of the law while calling on police to track and arrest the trader.

Naivasha Deputy County Commissioner Mutua Kisilu warned all those involved in the destruction of the fence that it was a matter of time before they were arrested.

He dared those planning to close public schools to keep their promise, adding that security had been heightened at the location that has recorded land disputes for the last couple of years. Members of Ndibithi and Mwana Mwereri Company tour a section of the disputed Ndabibi farm. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

“Some people always claim that they own this parcel of land, but they don’t have any documentation, and we shall no longer entertain them,” he said.

Former area MCA Kamanu Gathariki admitted that residents had for years been fleeced by one of the traders with the promise that they would get part of the land.

“I have asked them to produce ownership documents, but they have failed, and one of the traders has conned these peasant farmers millions of shillings,” he said.

A parent, Kamau Kamanu, whose son was among those arrested, said that innocent youths who had nothing to do with the farm were suffering in police cells.

“Most of us cannot afford lawyers' fees, and our sons are suffering in police cells for crimes that were committed by other people,” he said.