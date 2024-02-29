LSK elections: Lawyers vote for new president

LSK Presidential candidate Lawyer Kipkoech Benhard Ng'etich casts his vote at the Nakuru Law Courts.[Kipsang Joseph, Standard ]

More than 15,700 lawyers across the country are casting their ballots today, to elect a new president of the Law Society of Kenya and a Judicial Service Commission (JSC) representative.

The race for the presidency is a tight contest between five candidates: Faith Odhiambo, Harriet Mboche, Kipkoech Bernhard Ngetich, Peter Wanyama, and Carolyne Kamende.

Odhiambo and Kamende are vying to become the second female president of the LSK, after former Defence Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo who served from 2001 to 2003.

The outgoing president is Eric Theuri, who completes his term as the 50th head of the LSK.

Ngetich, an advocate of the High Court of Kenya, was among the first to vote in Nakuru.

He expressed confidence in his victory and pledged to serve the members of the LSK with dedication and diligence.

“I expect to win this election and be elected as the president of the LSK. I will be member-centric and responsive to their needs,” he said.

He added that in case he loses, he will support the incoming leadership and ensure a united and harmonious LSK.

The other candidates also urged the lawyers to turn out in large numbers and exercise their democratic rights.

The results of the election are expected to be announced later in the day.

The JSC representative seat is also up for grabs, with two candidates in the running: the incumbent Eric Theuri and Nairobi-based lawyer Omwanza Ombati.

The JSC representative plays a crucial role in the appointment and discipline of judges and magistrates.

The LSK is the professional body that regulates the legal profession in the country. It also advocates for the rule of law, human rights, and access to justice.