The Standard

Raila vows to stay in race for AU Commission chairmanship

By David Njaaga | 1h ago
Azimio leader Raila Odinga during a past event. [File, Standard]

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has said he is not giving up on his quest to become the next chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC).

Speaking on Wednesday, February 28, at Homa Bay County International Investment Conference, Odinga dismissed rumours that he was leaving Kenya for good.

“I am not going anywhere, I am around. I have been running around trying to get support from different heads of states. I am available whenever I am called. I am ready to work with you people but what is important is that we must ensure what we set out to do is eventually achieved and accomplished. We have no fear at all and we will get there,” he said.

Odinga’s statement comes after he met with President William Ruto and President Yoweri Museveni at Kisozi Country Home in Uganda on Monday.

The three leaders discussed Odinga’s candidacy for the AU Commission chairmanship, among other issues.

Odinga expressed gratitude to the two leaders for backing his bid.

“I am very grateful to President Museveni for strongly endorsing my candidacy and to President Ruto for fully backing it. President Museveni said he would be the one to propose me as the chair of the AU Commission. I said thank you very much,” he added.

Ruto said Kenya and Uganda were keen to deepen their long-established diplomatic and economic ties.

“This relationship includes bringing all the seven East African Community nations closer in their ultimate goal to form the East African Political Federation,” he said.

Ruto and Museveni also discussed critical issues affecting both countries such as energy and petroleum.

“I am glad that the issues affecting the flow of petroleum products between Kenya and Uganda are being resolved. We have agreed on a way forward of sourcing and scheduling imports for the region in a manner that will ensure we achieve the most competitive pricing and maximum logistical efficiency. We also discussed the need for the two countries to urgently pursue the design and construction of the earlier conceptualised Eldoret-Kampala-Kigali refined petroleum product pipeline,” said Ruto.

Related Topics

Raila Odinga AU Chairmanship Raila Odinga AUC Chairmanship
.

Latest Stories

Kindiki says elite GSU officers stationed at Kisumu-Kericho border
Kindiki says elite GSU officers stationed at Kisumu-Kericho border
Nyanza
By Edwin Nyarangi
35 mins ago
How power-starved South Africans are opting to go off-grid
Africa
By The Conversation
1 hr ago
Brian Mwenda, man accused of faking law certificate, proposes to his girlfriend
News
By Diana Anyango
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

More delays in Kenya oil dream as State holds up firm's exit plan
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Premium More delays in Kenya oil dream as State holds up firm's exit plan
Mt Kenya's political landscape to feel the heat should Raila get AU job
By Ndungu Gachane 1 hr ago
Premium Mt Kenya's political landscape to feel the heat should Raila get AU job
Ruto gets warm reception in Raila Nyanza bastion after 'handshake'
By Ndungu Gachane 1 hr ago
Premium Ruto gets warm reception in Raila Nyanza bastion after 'handshake'
Pain of students seeking to apply for varsity, college courses
By Standard Team 1 hr ago
Premium Pain of students seeking to apply for varsity, college courses
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved