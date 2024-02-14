Ruto chairs Cabinet meeting, honours Kelvin Kiptum

President William Ruto chairs cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi on Wednesday, February 14. [Twitter, Eliud Owalo]

President William Ruto on Wednesday, February 14, chaired a cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi.

The president led Cabinet Secretaries in honouring marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum and his coach, Gervais Hakizimana, by observing a minute of silence.

Details of the meeting are yet to be made public.

It is the first Cabinet meeting of the year, as the Head of State begins a tour of Central region. In his in-tray is commissionong different projects in Murang'a and Nyandarua counties among others.

Ruto jetted back into the country from Dubai where he gave a speech during the World Governments Summit.

