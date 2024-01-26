Monica Kimani murder trial: Maribe, Jowie to know fate on March 15

Journalist Jacque Maribe and her ex-lover Joseph Irungu alias Jowie will now know their fate on March 15 after their delivery of judgement which was set for a Friday, January 26 was postponed yet again.

The two are accused of being involved in the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani whose body was found at Lamuria apartments in Nairobi on September 19, 2018.

Maribe’s lawyers Katwa Kigen and Wavinya Nicholas informed the court that their client had fallen ill and could not make it, asking Justice Grace Nzioka to push the judgement by another seven days.

Her counsel argued that Maribe was ready for the judgement to be delivered virtually with Justice Nzioka saying that arrangements had not been made to grant the request.

Justice Nzioka said that she was ready to deliver the judgment but sickness cannot be predicted or planned for, hence her reasons for postponement.

“I want to confirm to the parties that the judgement is ready and I came to deliver it,” she said.

The judge said that she would be unavailable to deliver it in the seven days that had been agreed upon by the Prosecution, and Maribe and Irungu’s lawyers since she has other matters to handle and is also proceeding on leave.