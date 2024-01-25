Rita Waeni was strangled before she was decapitated, Government Pathologist says

An autopsy on the severed head of slain University student Rita Waeni has revealed that she was strangled, and later decapitated.

Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor remarked on Thursday, January 25, following the conclusion of a postmortem examination at City Mortuary, Nairobi.

Oduor also revealed that a blunt object bruised Waeni’s scalp.

"The main findings were that the head had been chopped off from the neck at the level of C5 (vertebrae on the neck). There was bruising on the scalp caused by a blunt object. We also saw some fractures on bones,” said Oduor while addressing journalists.

“I can comfortably conclude that the cause of death was strangulation after which she was decapitated and her body dumped.”

Earlier on, the 20-year-old’s family positively identified the severed head found in Kiambaa Dam, Kiambu County, on Sunday.

Oduor, who led the autopsy and DNA analysis said the identification was based on the hair, forehead, and formation of her teeth.

An investigation team is currently conducting an exercise to establish whether the deceased suffered any head injuries.

The 20-year-old JKUAT student was murdered at a residential apartment in TRM Drive, Roysambu, and her body was found stuffed in a dumpster.

A postmortem examination was conducted last week, exposing extreme cruelty inflicted on Waeni’s body. The body had been dismembered with the head and legs being apart from the rest of the body.

At the time of the postmortem, Oduor remarked; “In my forensic life I have never come across such an incident.”

Her murder has since sparked public outrage across the country on the safety of women.