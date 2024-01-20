The Standard

Motorist, 20 boda boda riders arrested in a hit and run accident in Kitengela

By Peterson Githaiga | 1h ago

Police arrest 20 boda boda operators, a female motorist in Kitengela and impound 26 motorcycles. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

Police in Kitengela, Kajiado County are holding a hit-and-run motorist who caused multiple accidents on Friday.

More than 20 boda boda operators who assaulted the motorist are also in police custody and will be arraigned on Monday.

In an operation led by Kitengela Officer Commanding Station David Ole Shani, the riders were arrested and 26 motorbikes detained at the police station.

This followed drama witnessed on Thursday, where the motorist allegedly knocked down several boda boda riders and a pedestrian.

The incident that occurred on the Nairobi- Namanga road left scores injured, as the driver of a salon car ignored police orders to stop after the first accident.

A police report seen by The Standard revealed that a female motorist hit an unknown motorcycle that was heading towards Kitengela from Athi River.

The boda boda operator who was ferrying one passenger sustained injuries on his lower right leg and head.

Police say the driver sped off towards Namanga Road direction through the Arusha service lane, hitting a second pedestrian, and causing injuries on the left leg.

The driver who was accompanied by a man further drove towards the Old Namanga Road and hit a third motorcycle. The rider and an expectant passenger were hurt.

The motorist is then reported to have caused a fourth accident, hitting another pedestrian, and injuring them on the leg and shoulder.

Police said the driver drove through the tarmac, exiting the Shell Petrol Station at Enkare, where the vehicle was blocked by rowdy boda boda riders.

The vehicle was extensively damaged after it was pelted with stones, and thereafter towed to the police station.

The co-driver was also beaten and sustained injuries on the upper lip, teeth and bruises on his forehead. The driver is in custody and will be arraigned on Monday.

Related Topics

Hit And Run Kitengela Accident Kitengela Boda Boda Incident
.

Latest Stories

New Expressway exit open at Uhuru Park for easy access to CBD
New Expressway exit open at Uhuru Park for easy access to CBD
Nairobi
By  Pkemoi Ng’enoh and Maureen Wanjiku
31 mins ago
Government to double export, industrial parks by 2027- Ministry
Business
By Okumu Modachi
1 hr ago
Motorist, 20 boda boda riders arrested in a hit and run in Kitengela
Nairobi
By Peterson Githaiga
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Succession: How Raila is walking in the steps of his father, Jaramogi
By Harold Odhiambo 4 hrs ago
Premium Succession: How Raila is walking in the steps of his father, Jaramogi
Waeni's killers were brutal and heartless, says pathologist
By Kamore Maina 4 hrs ago
Premium Waeni's killers were brutal and heartless, says pathologist
Civil servants, spouses and children targeted in wealth declaration forms
By Ndung’u Gachane 4 hrs ago
Premium Civil servants, spouses and children targeted in wealth declaration forms
Ahmednasir heads to EACJ as supreme ban splits lawyers
By Kamau Muthoni 4 hrs ago
Premium Ahmednasir heads to EACJ as supreme ban splits lawyers
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved