Waeni's killers had asked for Sh500,000 ransom, family of slain girl speaks

The late Rita Waeni Muendo who was murdered and her dismembered body stuffed in a dumpster in Roysambu. [Courtesy, Family]

The family of a 20-year-old woman who was found murdered and her dismembered body stuffed in polythene bags now says her killers had asked for Sh500,000 ransom.

Family spokesperson Dr Lillian Mutea said the late Rita Waeni Muendo left her aunt's

residence in Syokimau to meet with a friend.

According to Mutea, on Sunday, January 14 2024, at 5.00 am, Muendo’s father received a message, delivered from her phone number, demanding a ransom of Sh500,000 within 24 hours for her release.

“With this message, the family reported the matter to the police and DCI, and investigations began,” she said in a family statement.

She said while investigations were going on, additional two messages were sent to the family demanding the ransom.

“Unfortunately, the family did not get further details about the ransom or an opportunity to explore this route. Additionally, some demands were made when she had already been murdered,” Dr Mutea said.

She added, “It is with profound sorrow and broken hearts that we, the Mutea family, address the media today. Our beautiful Waeni, a radiant soul in our lives, was tragically taken from us far too soon, at only 20 years of age.”

Waeni was due to join her fourth and final year of University at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

Mutea said after a painful and futile search, working with the DCI, the family positively identified Waeni as the girl tragically murdered at the wake of Sunday morning at/or around Thika Road Mall.

Waeni was murdered in a residential apartment and her body stuffed in a dumpster at TRM drive in Roysambu.

Sources had intimated that the deceased had confided in a friend her whereabouts leading police to trace her family.

“We believe she was lured by her killer, who also tried to extort money from her family, even after killing her. We are broken and our lives have been shattered, at the loss of Waeni, and especially how she was killed. Her parents, siblings, and our entire family are yet to come to terms with this tragic event,” said Mutea.

Mutea said Waeni was an intelligent, smart girl beyond her age at the very start of her youth. She was a spirited and caring individual, known for her unwavering kindness, infectious laughter, and ability to light up any room she entered.

Her family and friends will forever cherish the countless memories of Waeni's joyous presence and her dedication to making a positive impact on those around her.

“During this period of grief, we kindly request privacy as we mourn the loss of Waeni. Our focus is on cherishing the precious memories we shared with her and supporting each other as a family. We also appeal to the media for respect and understanding as we cope with this profound loss,” she said.

She added, “We sincerely thank the DCI for their support and we continue to work with them closely as they diligently work to bring justice for Waeni. We hope that, in time, the truth will prevail, and those responsible will be held accountable for this senseless act.”